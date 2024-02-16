(MENAFN- Baystreet) Intact, Manulife, Kraken at 52-Week Highs on News

Bird, Cipher, abrdn at 52-Week HighsHappy Belly, MDA, OverActive at 52-Week Highs on NewsIBEX, OneSoft, VitalHub at 52-Week Highs on NewsHappy Belly at 52-Week High on Heal Wellness Deal Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, February 16, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Bitfarms, Celestica, Definity at 52-Week Highs on News Bitfarms Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.85 Friday. Bitfarms recently provided an update for the month ended Jan. 31, 2024. The update covered Bitfarms' mining operations, select operating and January 2024 financial highlights. According to the company, January mining operations generated 357 BTC compared to 446 BTC in December, which, according to Ben Gagnon, chief mining officer of Bitfarms,“reflects the typical higher curtailment during the coldest months and a return to more normal transaction fees as compared to the temporary spike experienced in December 2023.”Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $53.25 Friday. While CLS's valuation multiples have reached fair levels, concerns about future cash spending and limited free cash flow growth led to a downgrade from 'Buy' to 'Hold'.Definity Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $42.04 Friday. CEO Rowan Saunders will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, February 20. The discussion will be moderated by Paul Holden , Managing Director, Equity Research, CIBC Capital Markets, and will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time .Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.11 Friday. Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.06667 for each Preferred share ($0.800 annualized). Distributions are payable March 8 to shareholders on record as at February 29.Bird Construction Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.82 Friday. No news stories available today.Blockchaink2 Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Boyd Group Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $312.01 Friday. No news stories available today.Condor Energies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.30 Friday. No news stories available today.Colliers International Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $175.88 Friday. No news stories available today.Canadian National Railway Company (T) hit a new 52-week high of $175.14 Friday. No news stories available today.Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $115.26 Friday. No news stories available today.Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.74 Friday. No news stories available today.Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.88 Friday. No news stories available today.Cymbria Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $66.10 Friday. No news stories available today.Decisive Dividend Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $10.25 Friday. No news stories available today.Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $102.67 Thursday. No news stories available today.abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.72 Friday. No news stories available today.Great Eagle Gold Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 51 cents Friday. No news stories available today.CGI Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $155.31 Friday. No news stories available today.Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.30 Friday. No news stories available today.Grown Rogue International Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Hydro One Limited (T.H) hit a new 52-week high of $40.50 Friday. No news stories available today.Happy Belly Food Group Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents Friday. No news stories available today.HYTN Innovations Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents Friday. No news stories available today.IBEX Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.42 Friday. No news stories available today.Intact Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $228.46 Friday. No news stories available today.KDA Group Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $137.94 Friday. No news stories available today.Lassonde Industries Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $156.00 Friday. No news stories available today.MDA Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.01 Friday. No news stories available today.Manulife Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $33.49 Thursday. No news stories available today.OneSoft Solutions Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 90 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Kraken Robotics Inc. (V.PNG) hit a new 52-week high of 94 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Rusoro Mining Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.24 Friday. No news stories available today.Russel Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $46.44 Friday. No news stories available today.Secure Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.67 Friday. No news stories available today.Sprott Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $51.67 Friday. No news stories available today.Sun Life Financial Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $72.71 Friday. No news stories available today.Stantec Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $112.86 Friday. No news stories available today.Telescope Innovations Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents Friday. No news stories available today.TFI International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $197.79 Friday. No news stories available today.Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $124.40 Friday. No news stories available today.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks