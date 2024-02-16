(MENAFN- Baystreet) U.S. Inflation Figures, Retail Sales Due Next Week Canadian Jobs in Focus Next Week U.S. Jobs Reports Due Next Week Bank Rate Decision Due Next Week Americans Enjoy Shortened Week Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Friday, February 16, 2024 Markets to Enjoy Shortened Holiday Week Monday U.S. markets closed for Presidents Day. Canada Economic Lookahead Industrial Product Price Index (January) The index fell 1.5% month over month in December and was 2.7% lower than December 2022 Raw Materials Price Index (January) The Index declined 4.9% on a monthly basis in December 2023 and fell 7.9% year over year. Featured Earnings Canadian markets closed for Family Day. Tuesday U.S. Economic Lookahead U.S. leading economic indicators (Jan.) Featured Earnings HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) (Q4) EPS of 90 cents, compared to $1.15 in the prior-year quarter. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) (Q4) EPS of $1.63, compared to $1.71 in the prior-year quarter. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) (Q4) EPS of $2.73, compared to $3.30 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Consumer price index (Jan.) CPI rose 3.4% on a year-over-year basis in December, following a 3.1% increase in November. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.3% in December. Featured Earnings 5N Plus Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of four cents, compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter. Aura Minerals Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 26 cents, compared to 11 cents in the prior-year quarter. B2Gold Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS of eight cents, compared to five cents the prior-year quarter. Gibson Energy Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 39 cents, compared to 13 cents the prior-year quarter. iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $2.48 compared to $2.50 the prior-year quarter. Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead Minutes of Fed's January FOMC meeting Featured Earnings NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) (Q4) EPS of $4.17, compared to 65 cents in the prior-year quarter. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) (Q1) EPS of $1.71, compared to $2.75 in the prior-year quarter. Synopsys Inc NASDAQ: SNPS (Q1) EPS of $2.42, compared to $1.75 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Featured Earnings Alamos Gold Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 11 cents, compared to 14 cents in the prior-year quarter. Bausch + Lomb Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of 23 cents, compared to 31 cents in the prior-year quarter. CCL Industries Inc. (T.B) (Q4) EPS of 88 cents, compared to 95 cents in the prior-year quarter. Gildan Activewear Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 73 cents, compared to 74 cents in the prior-year quarter. High Liner Foods Incorporated (T) (Q4) EPS of 22 cents, compared to 14 cents in the prior-year quarter. Thursday U.S. Economic Lookahead Weekly jobless claims (Week of Feb. 17) S&P flash U.S. services PMI (Feb.)

S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI (Feb.) Existing Home Sales (Jan.)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) (Q2) EPS of $1.07, compared to $1.05 in the prior-year quarter.

Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) (Q4) EPS of $29.69, compared to $24.74 in the prior-year quarter.

MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) (Q 3 ) EPS of $6.66, compared to $3.25 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Economic Lookahead Retail Trade (Dec.) Retail sales decreased 0.2% to $66.6 billion in November. New Housing Price Index (Jan.) The national index was unchanged month over month in December.

Altus Group Limited (T) (Q3) EPS of 45 cents, compared to 33 cents in the prior-year quarter. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.03, compared to $1.07 in the prior-year quarter. Cascades Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 32 cents, compared to 44 cents in the prior-year quarter. Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of 20 cents, compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter. Jamieson Wellness Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 77 cents compared to 35 cents in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S.

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD (Q4) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to gain of 42 cents in the prior-year quarter.

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (Q4) EPS of 41 cents, compared to 40 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ: LAMR) (Q4) EPS of $1.95, compared to $1.91 in the prior-year quarter.







Canada Featured Earnings CI Financial Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS of 82 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 17 cents, compared to seven cents in the prior-year quarter. Docebo Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 12 cents, compared to 15 cents in the prior-year quarter. TransAlta Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of 16 cents compared to $1.41 in the prior-year quarter.

