Pakistan Claps Back At Taliban's Border Rejection, Stands Firm On Durand Line Legitimacy

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In a swift and pointed reaction to the contentious remarks made by Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Deputy Interim Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has vehemently countered the Taliban's rejection of the Durand Line as the official border between Pakistan and Afghanistan. This rebuttal not only signifies a deepening of the diplomatic rift but also underscores Pakistan's concerns over the Taliban's narrative, which challenges the long-established demarcation line.

Pakistan's statement directly addresses media inquiries related to Stanikzai's comments, denouncing them as“self-serving and fanciful claims.” By invoking“geography, history, and international law,” Pakistan emphasizes the indisputable legitimacy of the Pak-Afghan border, firmly stating that political discourse cannot reshape these fundamental truths. This response reflects Islamabad's acute frustration with the narratives propagated by the Taliban government, suggesting a pressing need for Kabul to prioritize meaningful dialogue on security and border cooperation over public denouncements of the established boundary.

Further elaborating on its stance, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry reiterated its dedication to ensuring a fully regulated movement of people and goods across the border, in line with international norms of interstate relations. This commitment highlights Pakistan's intention to uphold order and facilitate legitimate cross-border interaction, signaling a proactive stance in addressing the complexities of border management amid ongoing challenges.

Stanikzai's remarks, made during an event to mark the 35th anniversary of the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, not only dispute the internationally recognized border but also tap into the historical and emotional disputes surrounding the Durand Line. This line, drawn in the late 19th century, has been a focal point of contention, affecting ethnic communities and stirring debates on national sovereignty.

Pakistan's pointed response to the Taliban's stance is a clear demonstration of its intent to assert its position on the global stage, emphasizing adherence to established norms and legal frameworks. The situation brings to light the broader regional issues, including the imperative for enhanced security cooperation, efficient border management, and the resolution of enduring territorial disagreements.

As this situation evolves, the international community watches closely, keenly aware of the potential implications for regional stability and the dynamics of Pak-Afghan relations. The ongoing dispute over the Durand Line remains a critical issue, highlighting the complex balance between national sovereignty, security imperatives, and the pursuit of regional harmony. With both nations maintaining firm positions, the quest for a path toward mutual understanding and reconciliation is laden with obstacles, underlining the intricate geopolitical landscape of South Asia.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram