THE 1895 PROJECT Announces Inaugural HBCU Informational Day In Nebraska

- Latasha Varnadoe-IloabuchiLINCOLN, NE, USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- THE 1895 PROJECT , an initiative committed to preserving and revitalizing the esteemed tradition of debutante balls and cotillions in the African American community, proudly announced its first-ever Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Informational Day event. This event will be held on February 21, 2024, at Lincoln Northstar High School, Lincoln Northeast High School, Lincoln Northwest High School, and Lincoln High School in Lincoln, Nebraska. In alignment with its mission to cultivate educational, career, life, and social skills among Black, Brown, and Indigenous (BIPOC) communities, THE 1895 PROJECT invites all students from the four high schools to participate in this enriching event. There is no admission fee, ensuring that any and every interested student can attend.The HBCU Informational Day will offer more than just information; it provides actual resources to help students take the next step in their educational journeys. Examples include:o Technology for Education: Four (4) Chromebooks will be given away, providing students with the tools necessary for success in today's digital learning environment.o Scholarship Opportunities: Three (3) scholarships will be awarded to winners of an essay contest to assist with educational expenses:-One $500 scholarship-One $250 scholarship-One $100 scholarshipo Application Support:-Up to ten (10) fee waivers for the Common Black College Application (valued at $200 each)-Four (4) additional HBCU college application fee waivers"THE 1895 PROJECT is rooted in the celebration of African-American cultural heritage and the empowerment of our youth," said Latasha Varnadoe-Iloabuchi, who is the contact person for the event. "We're excited to bring this opportunity to Lincoln's high school students to help them discover the rich academic and cultural experiences that HBCUs have to offer."Students, parents, and educators are encouraged to take full advantage of this unique opportunity. The event promises to be a cornerstone in THE 1895 PROJECT's efforts to foster the development of the BIPOC youth, in line with the spirit of modern times, while honoring the past. This HBCU Informational Day event will be an empowering event with tangible benefits for students, parents, educators, and communities. The organizers look forward to welcoming students to this milestone event and to witnessing the growth and success that it will surely foster. Through events, scholarships, and educational initiatives like these, THE 1895 PROJECT seeks to inspire and equip the next generation for a future of excellence.For more information about the HBCU Informational Day or THE 1895 PROJECT, interested individuals and groups can reach out to Latasha Varnadoe-Iloabuchi at 972-800-1886 or ....

