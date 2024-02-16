Capsulyte Unveils PREGAME: The Ultimate Solution For Party Recovery, Marking Its Debut At DC Fashion Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Capsulyte PREGAME, a doctor formulated supplement to aid alcohol recovery, launches at DC Fashion Week as the hangover recovery market is set to grow over the next decade.

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitalizing on cutting-edge ingredients, Capsulyte's PREGAME

has emerged as the most advanced product to aid in party recovery and address symptoms often associated with hangovers. As a significant milestone for the brand, Capsulyte has been invited to participate in the prestigious DC Fashion Week, a testament to the company's alignment with premium lifestyles and the fashion industry's elite. This invitation further underscores Capsulyte's commitment to excellence and positions PREGAME as the preferred choice for discerning individuals seeking to enjoy social occasions to the fullest, without the next-day regrets.

Many individuals face the unpleasant reality of hangover symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, and nausea, resulting from alcohol consumption. These effects can be primarily attributed to acetaldehyde, a toxic compound that is created when the liver metabolizes alcohol. According to Persistence Market Research, the global hangover recovery market is estimated to reach $4.2 billion by the year 2030. PREGAME is uniquely situated to help solve the issue of acetaldehyde accumulation among individuals who want to live healthy, balanced lives while also maintaining their productivity.

PREGAME addresses the challenge of party recovery head-on with a formulation enriched with the scientifically backed ingredients Siliphos® and Clovinol® to support liver detoxification, overall liver health, and acetaldehyde metabolism.

Siliphos®, a patented botanical derivative from milk thistle, has been clinically shown to improve liver function, inhibit fibrotic cells, and shield against oxidative stress. Its unique Phytosome technology enhances the bioavailability of silybin, a key component for liver health that is otherwise poorly absorbed by the body. This innovative approach ensures marked improvement over standard milk thistle extracts, offering comprehensive liver protection and recovery.

Clovinol®, sourced from the potent spice clove, is distinguished by its capacity to increase the potent antioxidant, glutathione. It's also a robust liver protector that accelerates the elimination of acetaldehyde from the body up to 2.5 times faster than usual, thereby reducing alcohol's negative effects and the severity of symptoms associated with hangovers.

With the synergy of Siliphos® and Clovinol®, combined with Dihydromyricetin (DHM) and N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC), PREGAME represents the pinnacle of a doctor-formulated, research-backed solution for those seeking to mitigate the aftereffects of alcohol consumption.

As the brand marks its presence at DC Fashion Week,

Capsulyte

is set to redefine the standards of social indulgence and wellness. Its participation not only highlights the efficacy and luxury associated with PREGAME but also solidifies Capsulyte's stance as a trailblazer in the dietary supplement industry. Unlock the ability to embrace a healthier, more vibrant lifestyle with Capsulyte's PREGAME, where premium care meets unparalleled social experiences.

Capsulyte's

PREGAME

and

HYDRATION

are available on the store site and Amazon.

FDA Disclaimer:

The statements made regarding this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Capsulyte. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Capsulyte

Capsulyte is a doctor-founded dietary supplement company dedicated to enhancing the health and wellbeing of individuals through scientifically backed, innovative products. Specializing in alcohol and party recovery solutions, Capsulyte is committed to delivering superior quality, efficacy, and safety in every product, supporting people in living their best lives. For more information, visit

Press Contact

Dan

Nguyen

908-292-3110



SOURCE Capsulyte