IFRC Urges Collaborative Action In Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) called on Friday for a long-term collaborative action in Ukraine after two years of the conflict.

"Millions of Ukrainians are still struggling. It's unbelievable. While people are not amassed on the borders of Ukraine as they were two years ago their urgent needs are growing more and more intractable," IFRC's Regional Director for Europe Birgitte Bischoff Ebbesen said in a press conference.

"For every Ukrainian family: whether near the front lines in Ukraine whether displaced throughout the country or whether forced to flee these two years of lingering uncertainty have taken a major toll on both their finances and their mental health," she said.

The regional director added that humanitarian and governmental actors as well as the private sector need to focus not just on the immediate aid but also on the frayed socioeconomic fabric and the growing psychosocial impact on Ukrainians both in and outside the country, particularly the most vulnerable people.

Emphasizing the psychosocial impact of the financial situation is profound, Ebbesen said 10,000 people may spend more than a fifth of their income servicing debt and early half of Ukrainians live with anxiety about their and their families' futures and a third of them have sought some form of mental health support.

She went on saying: "People are facing food and water shortages and have little access to medicine all while experiencing regular bombardment."

Ebbesen called for further collaborations between governments and humanitarian organisations, as well as with the private sector. "No one can do this alone. I urge all actors to allocate continued funding and resources to help those impacted by the ongoing Ukraine conflict" she added. (end)

