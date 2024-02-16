Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation For Medical And Educational Sciences Commences The School Evaluation Process For The 'Hamdan EFQM Education Model'

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences commenced the second
phase of the 'Hamdan EFQM Education Model', a global educational
initiative developed in collaboration with EFQM Foundation.
Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid
Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said,“We
are pleased to have accomplished the first phase of the project, which
witnessed the participation of six schools in implementing the model,
including five schools from the UAE and one school from Kuwait.
Additionally, the certified trainer program for 'Hamdan EFQM Education
Model' was implemented, resulting in the accreditation of four UAE trainers
by Hamdan Foundation and EFQM.”
He added that the training program for the mentioned schools to apply the
standards of 'Hamdan EFQM Education Model' has been completed within
the specified period. Dr. Al Suwaidi emphasized that the second phase is
commencing with the participation of an executive team composed of
leading experts in the education sector. He pointed out that the efforts and
initiatives undertaken by Hamdan Foundation to enhance the quality and
efficiency of education through the implementation of 'Hamdan EFQM
Education Model' aim to improve educational outcomes at the national level
and at the level of schools worldwide. This program reflects an enlightened
vision to support the performance of schools and educational institutions
through the global tools and standards it offers to ensure the enhancement
of education quality at all levels. Furthermore, it adopts an advanced
approach based on long-term cooperation with various partners and
stakeholders.
The Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan Foundation also mentioned
that the second phase includes evaluation processes and field visits
conducted by both international and local assessors to assess and
measure the performance of all schools, determining their levels according
to the criteria and parameters specified in the model. The team will
commence its tasks by reviewing nomination files through the AssessBase
platform belonging to the EFQM Foundation, followed by introductory
sessions and field visits lasting four days. The team will conclude its work
by preparing a detailed report for each school, outlining strengths and
improvement opportunities. It is expected that the evaluation phase will be
completed by February 2024.
Russell Longmuir, CEO at EFQM, said:“We are delighted to collaborate
with Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and
Educational Sciences in implementing 'Hamdan EFQM Education Model' in
its second edition. This model represents a globally recognized framework
that supports educational institutions in managing transformation and
improving performance. Recognizing the importance of the education
sector and its significant impact on society and economic development, this
distinguished educational model has been developed to meet the needs of
this sector and enhance the quality of education. We hope to strengthen
our partnership with Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for
Medical and Educational Sciences in implementing the 'Hamdan EFQM
Education Model' to achieve sustainable excellence and support the
journey of education locally, regionally, and globally.”
'Hamdan EFQM Education Model' represents an innovative tool aimed at
enhancing the quality of education and educational outcomes in both
national and international schools. This is achieved through the adoption
and application of the standards and parameters included in the model,
which have been designed by an international team of specialists according
to the best international practices.
