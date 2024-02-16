Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation For Medical And Educational Sciences Commences The School Evaluation Process For The 'Hamdan EFQM Education Model'

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences commenced the second

phase of the 'Hamdan EFQM Education Model', a global educational

initiative developed in collaboration with EFQM Foundation.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid

Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said,“We

are pleased to have accomplished the first phase of the project, which

witnessed the participation of six schools in implementing the model,

including five schools from the UAE and one school from Kuwait.

Additionally, the certified trainer program for 'Hamdan EFQM Education

Model' was implemented, resulting in the accreditation of four UAE trainers

by Hamdan Foundation and EFQM.”

He added that the training program for the mentioned schools to apply the

standards of 'Hamdan EFQM Education Model' has been completed within

the specified period. Dr. Al Suwaidi emphasized that the second phase is

commencing with the participation of an executive team composed of

leading experts in the education sector. He pointed out that the efforts and

initiatives undertaken by Hamdan Foundation to enhance the quality and

efficiency of education through the implementation of 'Hamdan EFQM

Education Model' aim to improve educational outcomes at the national level

and at the level of schools worldwide. This program reflects an enlightened

vision to support the performance of schools and educational institutions

through the global tools and standards it offers to ensure the enhancement

of education quality at all levels. Furthermore, it adopts an advanced

approach based on long-term cooperation with various partners and

stakeholders.

The Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan Foundation also mentioned

that the second phase includes evaluation processes and field visits

conducted by both international and local assessors to assess and

measure the performance of all schools, determining their levels according

to the criteria and parameters specified in the model. The team will

commence its tasks by reviewing nomination files through the AssessBase

platform belonging to the EFQM Foundation, followed by introductory

sessions and field visits lasting four days. The team will conclude its work

by preparing a detailed report for each school, outlining strengths and

improvement opportunities. It is expected that the evaluation phase will be

completed by February 2024.

Russell Longmuir, CEO at EFQM, said:“We are delighted to collaborate

with Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and

Educational Sciences in implementing 'Hamdan EFQM Education Model' in

its second edition. This model represents a globally recognized framework

that supports educational institutions in managing transformation and

improving performance. Recognizing the importance of the education

sector and its significant impact on society and economic development, this

distinguished educational model has been developed to meet the needs of

this sector and enhance the quality of education. We hope to strengthen

our partnership with Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for

Medical and Educational Sciences in implementing the 'Hamdan EFQM

Education Model' to achieve sustainable excellence and support the

journey of education locally, regionally, and globally.”

'Hamdan EFQM Education Model' represents an innovative tool aimed at

enhancing the quality of education and educational outcomes in both

national and international schools. This is achieved through the adoption

and application of the standards and parameters included in the model,

which have been designed by an international team of specialists according

to the best international practices.