Azerbaijan's Cooperation With Turkic States Has Potential To Enhance Regional Stability

Abbas Ganbay
Strengthening mutual trust between the parties, establishing
peace in the region and the world, promoting a common approach to
foreign policy issues, and many other assets are what make up the
core of the organisation of the Turkic states. During his speech at
the swearing-in ceremony, President Ilham Aliyev tried to emphasise
the importance of the above-mentioned advantages for the reliable
and healthy future of the country by saying, Our family is
the Turkic world .
The world institutions, as well as organisations like the UN,
EU, PACE, etc., have so far played into the hands of the ideology
of Western elites, "order out of chaos". We witness that the policy
carried out on a regional and global scale is carried out with the
help of certain circles, certain centres of power, and serves their
own interests. In such conditions, uniting the capacities and
efforts of Turkic states means ensuring the national interests of
each of them individually and all of them as a whole.
At present, there are many factors contributing to the
rapprochement of Turkic-speaking states, and first of all, it is
the strong political will of the leaders of all the states that are
members of the Organisation of Turkic States. The formation of such
an optimal environment is conditioned at the same time by the
identity of language, religion, traditions, similarity of cultures,
and, of course, the will of the nations in the world.
The Turkic world covers a considerable territory, starting in
Eastern Europe and extending to Central and Eastern Asia. It
includes such states as Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan,
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and others.
Azerbaijan, together with brotherly Turkiye, is a leader in the
rapprochement of Turkic states. The Cooperation Council of Turkic
Speaking States was established on October 3, 2009, in Nakhchivan,
thanks to the efforts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. At the
VIII summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States
held in Istanbul on November 12, 2021, a decision was signed to
rename the organisation the Organisation of Turkic States.
The future of the Turkic World can be determined by many
factors, including political stability, economic development,
cultural ties, and international relations. Several key areas that
may influence its development can be identified, including:
1. Economic cooperation : Strengthening economic
ties among the Turkic countries can contribute to their common
prosperity. The development of trade, investment, and
infrastructure projects can drive the region's growth.
2. Political Integration : Turkic countries can
seek to strengthen political integration through the creation of
alliances or alliances to address common problems and protect
common interests.
3. Cultural Exchanges : Continued and increased
cultural exchanges among the Turkic World countries can help build
mutual understanding and trust among the peoples of the region.
Azerbaijan plays an important role in the Turkic World as a
country with a rich history, cultural heritage, and modern economy.
The country has the potential to become a key player in regional
cooperation, especially in the fields of energy, transportation,
and trade.
However, it is important to note that the future of the Turkic
World depends on many variables, including geopolitical shifts,
economic conditions, and internal political processes in each of
the countries in the region. Stability, mutual understanding, and
cooperation will be key to achieving prosperity and well-being in
the Turkic world and realising Azerbaijan's potential in this
context.
Overall, Azerbaijan's cooperation with other Turkic
countries in the fields of energy, transportation, and trade has
great potential to enhance regional stability, economic growth, and
prosperity. These efforts can also contribute to the creation of a
common platform for cooperation to address contemporary challenges
and problems facing the Turkic world.
1. Energy: Azerbaijan has huge reserves of oil and natural gas,
especially in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea. This allows
it to be a major energy exporter. Turkic countries such as Turkiye
and Georgia are Azerbaijan's key energy partners. Projects such as
long-distance gas pipelines (e.g., the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline)
contribute to the region's energy security and export
opportunities. With the smooth transition to green-clean-renewable
energy, Azerbaijan is positioning itself to become a favourite and
major exporter of green energy.
2- Transportation: Azerbaijan has a strategic location at the
intersection of many international transportation corridors. It
plays an important role in transit, providing access to sea and
rail routes for other countries in the region. Projects such as the
Southeast Europe-Western China Railway Corridor and maritime
transportation routes across the Caspian Sea contribute to the
development of transportation infrastructure and strengthen ties
between Turkic countries.
3. Trade: Cooperation in the field of trade is a key element in
strengthening economic ties between the Turkic countries.
Azerbaijan is actively developing trade relations with other Turkic
countries, particularly with Turkiye and Kazakhstan. The signing of
various trade agreements and participation in international
exhibitions and fairs contribute to the expansion of trade exchange
and economic prospects.
Azerbaijan is a major producer of oil and gas. According to the
International Energy Agency (IEA), Azerbaijan produced about 790
thousand barrels of oil per day and 21 billion cubic metres of
natural gas per year in 2020. Most of this production is exported,
mainly to European and Asian countries.
In January of the current year, Azerbaijan exported about
523,553.89 tons of oil worth $ 296,946.74 thousand to Israel. Thus,
Israel took first place in Azerbaijan's total oil exports. Thailand
took second place in Azerbaijan's total oil exports. During the
reporting period, 189,175.53 tons of oil worth $115,322.09 thousand
were exported to this country.
Azerbaijan also plays a key role in transit transport
communication between the East and West. For example, the railroad
route of the Southeast Europe-West China Railway Corridor through
Azerbaijan provides an alternative route for trade between China
and European countries. Azerbaijan Railways transported more than 6
million tons of cargo in 2020.
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and other Turkic countries is
also significant. For example, in 2020, trade turnover between
Azerbaijan and Turkiye amounted to about $ 3.5 billion, and with
Kazakhstan, about $ 145 million. These figures reflect the
significant potential for further expansion of trade and economic
cooperation between Turkic countries.
Overall, the statistics confirm the importance of Azerbaijan's
cooperation with other Turkic countries in the fields of energy,
transportation, and trade. This potential can be maximised to
contribute to the development of the region and strengthen its
economic integration.
Compared to the corresponding period of 2022, Azerbaijan's trade
turnover with Turkic states increased by 40 percent in
January-September 2023
The Turkic countries, located at the crossroads of Europe and
Asia, have a unique geopolitical position that provides them with
access to a variety of markets and opportunities for trade and
transit of goods and services between different regions.
Many Turkic countries possess significant natural resources such
as oil, natural gas, minerals, and agricultural land. This allows
them to develop their own economies and play an important role in
world energy markets. Turkic countries have a rich cultural and
historical identity, which can be an attractive factor for tourists
and investors. The diversity of cultures, languages, and traditions
in the Turkic world creates a unique atmosphere for tourism and
cultural exchange.
Some Turkic countries, such as Turkiye, Kazakhstan, and
Azerbaijan, have achieved significant success in economic
development over the past decades. Their high rate of economic
growth, innovation, and infrastructure development make them
attractive for investment and business.
Compared to the more bureaucratic systems of Western and
European countries, Turkic countries can be more flexible and fast
in decision-making, especially in business and investment. This can
contribute to faster project implementation and economic
development.
