Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda on his country's National Day.
KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil fell by USD 1.86 to USD 80.81 per barrel on Thursday compared to USD 82.67 pb on Wednesday.
CAIRO -- The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) affirmed the need for an immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Failaka Island witnessed civilizations dated back to end of 3rd millennium BC and and extended until 19th century AD. (photo feature) rk
