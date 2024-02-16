Algerian President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. President of the
People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmajid Tebboune has
sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in
the extraordinary presidential elections, Trend reports.
