Kuwait's Failaka Island .. Home To Ancient Civilizations

KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait's Failaka Island witnessed civilizations dated back to end of 3rd millennium BC and and extended until 19th century AD.

Dilmun Town, also known as Tell Sa'ad, contains remains of houses and rooms from 1950 BC and late Dilmun 1450 BC. The site also includes Rest House of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who ruled Kuwait (1921-1950).

Al-Hakem Palace and Dilmunian Tower Temple, northeast of Tel Sa'ad, 2000 BC, and a small housing unit belonged to the Third Ur Dynasty (2100 BC).

The Hellenistic Fortress, also known as Tell Sa'eed, is one of the largest archeological sites in Failaka dated back to 280-150 BC. (end) bs