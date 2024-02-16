Smart Sensors Market Surge Anticipating A 12.9% CAGR Enroute To $87.5 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rise in trend toward the Internet of Things, growth in demand for smart sensors in the automobile sector

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Image Sensor Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Technology (CMOS image sensors, CCD image sensors), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Defense and Aerospace, Medical, Industrial, Automotive, Security and Surveillance): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The global image sensor market was valued at $26.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $87.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2032.

An image sensor is an electronic device used in a digital camera, smartphone, or other imaging device to capture and transform optical images into digital images. An image sensor is an essential part of digital imaging technology, as it detects and measures the intensity and colour of light falling on its surface. This information is then converted into electrical signals, which can be processed and saved as digital images. Image sensors are usually composed of a collection of photosensitive elements known as pixels, which together capture and store the visual information from a scene being photographed. Size, resolution, sensitivity and other characteristics of an image sensor play an important role in producing high-quality and detailed digital images.

Image Sensor Industry is driven by the growing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices and wearables. IoT ecosystems consist of devices such as smart home cameras, environmental sensors, and fitness trackers, which increasingly require compact, energy-efficient image sensors to enable visual data capture and analysis. For instance, a smart doorbell equipped with an image sensor can send real-time video feeds to a user's smartphone, enhancing home security. Moreover, wearable devices such as smartwatches can utilize image sensors to monitor health metrics or enable gesture-based controls.

The image sensor market size is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region. Based on Technology, the CMOS image sensors segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global image sensor market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.01% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to its inherent benefits such as reduced power consumption, accelerated data readout speeds, and the potential integration of extra functions on the sensor chip.

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global image sensor market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This segment is driven by the rising demand and technological advancements in consumer electronics devices. On the other hand, the security and surveillance segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.68% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the growing urban population and infrastructure development. These trends and growth factors present significant opportunities for image sensor providers in the Security and Surveillance segment.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global image sensor market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the presence of some of the major smartphone manufacturers. In addition, the growing population and the rising penetration of smartphones in countries in Asia Pacific are expected to further drive the image sensor market in the near future. Moreover, Europe region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.03% from 2023 to 2032. Owing to an increase in demand for automotive innovations across the region which are fueling the growth of the market in this region.

The key players profiled in the image sensor market, such as Canon Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Sony Group, STMicroelectronics NV, OMNIVISION, GalaxyCore Shanghai Limited Corporation, SK hynix Inc., PixArt Imaging Inc., and Panasonic Holding Corporation are provided in this report. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the image sensor market. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the Image sensor market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

➡️ This study comprises analytical depiction of the image sensor market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

➡️ The overall image sensor market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

➡️ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

➡️ The current market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2023 to 2032 to benchmark the financial competency.

➡️ Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the image sensor.

➡️ The report includes the market share of key vendors and image sensor market trends.



