(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) REIGNING DUBAI CHAMPION KREJCIKOVA AND FOUR-TIME MAJOR WINNER OSAKA WITHDRAW FROM 2024 DUBAI DUTY FREE TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS







Krejcikova, who defeated World No1 Iga Swiatek in last year's final, will sit out this year's tournament owing to a back injury

Osaka has also confirmed she will not be competing in this year's competition

Dubai, UAE – February 15, 2024:

Reigning Dubai champion Barbora Krejcikova and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka have withdrawn from this year's Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, tournament organisers have confirmed.

“We regret to inform you that Barbora Krejcikova and Naomi Osaka have pulled out of this year's tournament. We wish both players the best of luck for the rest of the 2024 season and look forward to seeing both players return to Dubai in the near future,” an official statement read.

Krejcikova, who defeated World No1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets in last year's final to lift her maiden Dubai title, will sit out this year's WTA 1000 event owing to an ongoing back issue.

“It's with a heavy heart that I announce my withdrawal from the Dubai tournament,” the World No12 said.“This decision wasn't easy, especially given my fond memories and anticipation to compete again. However, my back injury requires further healing time. But I am committed to returning stronger next year.”

“I'm really sorry that I have to withdraw from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships this season,” Osaka said on her absence from this year's competition.“I have loved playing in Dubai in previous years, and I want to wish the tournament organisers a successful event in 2024.”

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is owned and organised by Dubai Duty Free and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Tickets for both the women's WTA tournament and the men's ATP event remain available to purchase at

