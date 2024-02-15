Program Selects African Young People For Training In Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – This year's edition of the Youth Technical Training Program (YTTP) will welcome 1,000 young people from African countries between the ages of 18 and 39. Held by the Brazil Africa Institute (IBRAF), the YTTP will select applicants for trainings in Brazil in industries where Brazil is a major global player. This year the project will focus on agriculture and rural development, in addition to healthcare, education, information technology, sports, and entrepreneurship. The first group of young people is expected to arrive in Brazil as early as June. (Pictured, young people in Tunisia.)

In a statement released by the IBRAF, the institution says that the YTTP will be launched on Saturday (17) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during the African Union Summit 37th Ordinary Session. Brazil's president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be at the summit and was invited to the launch of the YTTP. Lula is on an official trip to Africa: on Wednesday (14) and on Thursday (15) he is in Egypt. From there, he will fly to Ethiopia. Besides Lula, the event will be attended by International Insitute of Tropical Agriculture director general Simeon Ehui, African Development Bank Group director Martin Fregene, and Fairfax Africa Fund global chairman Zemedeneh Negatu.

This year's edition of the YTTP is supported by the United Arab Emirates. It is also held in partnership with Brazil's agricultural research agency Embrapa.“The launch of YTTP during the summit is utterly timely, as the event this year will discuss education, and the presence of President Lula reinforces the resumption of relations between Brazil and Africa,” IBRAF president João Bosco Monte was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to information from IBRAF, the list of applicants selected by it and its partners will be disclosed on the website and social media of IBRAF. The approved will receive training in Brazil from 2024 to 2025, as per their area of activity and country of origin, and will remain in Brazil for two to three weeks. Find out more on the YTTP's website at .

