Intelligence Service Destroyed Russian Radar Station Kasta-2E2 Near Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Special forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's "Geese-9" group destroyed a Russian radar station "Kasta-2E2" near the border with Russia.

According to Ukrinform, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported this on Facebook .

On 13 February, special forces of the DIU group "Geese-9" struck at the Russian radar station "Kasta-2E2" near the border with Russia, the report said.

"Kasta-2E2" is a mobile three-coordinate radar with a decimetre all-round range, designed to control airspace; determine coordinates; and recognise air targets.

The station is capable of detecting objects at extremely low altitudes, determining their track characteristics and transmitting the target's coordinates and movement parameters to the air defence control system . The detection range is up to 150 km.

"As a result of the fire damage, the Russian Kasta-2E2 was put out of action, and the radar service suffered losses," the DIU stressed.

Video: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Prior to the attack of Ukrainian reconnaissance men, the enemy's radar complex was monitoring the air over Kharkiv and Sumy regions, as well as over Belgorod and, probably, Kursk and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation.

As reported by Ukrinform, on 14 February, the large landing ship Caesar Kunikov of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was destroyed by Ukrainian Magura V5 strike marine drones .