Four Hpps Commissioned In Lachin Produce 77 Mln Kwh Of Green Energy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
More than 77 mln kilowatt-hours of ecologically clean Green
Energy have been produced at the hydroelectric power plants (HPP)
put into operation by Azerenerji OJSC in Lachin district, Azernews reports.
It was reported that due to the production of 77 mln kWh of
Green Energy, it was possible to save 18 mln m3 of gas and millions
of AZN and prevented the emission of 32 k tons of carbon dioxide
into the atmosphere. The most important thing is that necessary
measures have been taken to protect the ecosystem and European-made
eco-turbines have been installed at the stations.
The information says that five more hydroelectric power plants
with a total capacity of more than 40 MW are currently under
construction in the Lachin district. More precisely, the works on
Agbulag hydroelectric power plant with a capacity of 14.25 MW have
already been completed.
Construction works on Aghbulag-2 hydroelectric power station
with a capacity of 14.7 MW, Garagishlak with a capacity of 4 MW,
Mirik with a capacity of 3.5 MW, and Zabukh with a capacity of 2.8
MW have been completed and installation and adjustment works are
currently underway. These 5 hydropower plants are scheduled to be
commissioned as part of the year of solidarity for a 2024-Green
World".
It was noted that acceleration of transition to alternative and
renewable energy sources, reduction of carbon dioxide emissions
into the atmosphere and other progressive principles, as well as
the declaration of 2024 as the Year of Solidarity for a Green World
as a priority will contribute to such a prestigious event as COP29
in Azerbaijan.
The scope of application of Green Energy is rapidly expanding.
In particular, hydroelectric power plants are being successively
established in accordance with the instruction of the head of the
country to transform liberated territories into green energy
zones.
Following the strategy of Green Energy, hydroelectric power
plants have been and are being established in 9 places in the
Lachin district. Thus, up to today in the Lachin district, the 8.25
MW Mishni, 8 MW Gulabird, and 6 MW Alkhasli HPPs have been
reconstructed and put into operation, and the 4 MW Sus HPP has been
restored.+
MENAFN15022024000195011045ID1107855918
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.