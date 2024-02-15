Four Hpps Commissioned In Lachin Produce 77 Mln Kwh Of Green Energy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



More than 77 mln kilowatt-hours of ecologically clean Green Energy have been produced at the hydroelectric power plants (HPP) put into operation by Azerenerji OJSC in Lachin district, Azernews reports.

It was reported that due to the production of 77 mln kWh of Green Energy, it was possible to save 18 mln m3 of gas and millions of AZN and prevented the emission of 32 k tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. The most important thing is that necessary measures have been taken to protect the ecosystem and European-made eco-turbines have been installed at the stations.

The information says that five more hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of more than 40 MW are currently under construction in the Lachin district. More precisely, the works on Agbulag hydroelectric power plant with a capacity of 14.25 MW have already been completed.

Construction works on Aghbulag-2 hydroelectric power station with a capacity of 14.7 MW, Garagishlak with a capacity of 4 MW, Mirik with a capacity of 3.5 MW, and Zabukh with a capacity of 2.8 MW have been completed and installation and adjustment works are currently underway. These 5 hydropower plants are scheduled to be commissioned as part of the year of solidarity for a 2024-Green World".

It was noted that acceleration of transition to alternative and renewable energy sources, reduction of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere and other progressive principles, as well as the declaration of 2024 as the Year of Solidarity for a Green World as a priority will contribute to such a prestigious event as COP29 in Azerbaijan.

The scope of application of Green Energy is rapidly expanding. In particular, hydroelectric power plants are being successively established in accordance with the instruction of the head of the country to transform liberated territories into green energy zones.

Following the strategy of Green Energy, hydroelectric power plants have been and are being established in 9 places in the Lachin district. Thus, up to today in the Lachin district, the 8.25 MW Mishni, 8 MW Gulabird, and 6 MW Alkhasli HPPs have been reconstructed and put into operation, and the 4 MW Sus HPP has been restored.+