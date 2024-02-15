‘Day Moon Book 1: The Prophesy Of The Jade Witch’ Unveils A Riveting Tale Of Redemption And Fantasy

(MENAFN- GetNews)

In a world broken by sin, where angels and demons coexist alongside elves and dragons, emerges a captivating fantasy novel, 'Day Moon Book 1: The Prophesy of the Jade Witch'. Written by Dr. Ryan Thomas Williamson , this enchanting story follows the journey of four strangers from Earth, brought to the fantastical world of Perditus by angels and tasked with an arduous quest – to bring salvation to a world that despises them for being God's children.

As the strangers explore the magical world, they face the threat of the Great Evil that binds Perditus. The stakes are high; failure to survive means being forever lost to a void of emptiness. With angels and demons, elves and dragons fearing the arrival of the Jade Witch, the four strangers, imbued with magical angelic gifts, embark on a perilous journey of discovery.

The narrative unfolds as the protagonists encounter ancient prophecies, forgotten lore, and a hidden power that could reshape the destiny of Perditus. In their struggle for redemption, they confront external adversaries and also the shadows within themselves.

Will they succumb to the temptations of sin, or can they rise above to fulfill the Prophesy of the Jade Witch and bring salvation to the inhabitants of Perditus? This captivating novel perfectly highlights the themes of sin, redemption, and the perils of selfishness. As the protagonists struggle with the deceptions of sin, they must confront the harsh realities of a world in need of salvation.

Are they fated to fulfill the Prophesy of the Jade Witch, or can they discover the truth about redemption and lead the people to salvation?

'Day Moon Book 1: The Prophesy of the Jade Witch'. Written by Dr. Ryan Thomas Williamson is a must-read book as it combines the elements of fantasy, magic, and spirituality. It transcends beyond religious boundaries, making it a perfect pick for a wider audience. The absence of graphic language ensures a suitable reading experience for ages 13 and above.

With its compelling characters, intricate plot, and a world full of mythical creatures, this compelling book captivates readers of all ages regardless of the background.

Renowned author Dr. Ryan Williamson is a faithful lover of outdoor activities, sports, cooking, crafting, running, and playing with children. Ryan loves Science Fiction, Fantasy and all things nerdy. He paints models, gets dressed up for Renaissance festivals (makes his own costumes), role plays, listens to instrumental music, and has worked as a software engineer for more than twenty years.

Ryan has a bachelor's degree in Computer Science, an MBA, a Doctorate in Computer Science (Dissertation: Post-Quantum Encryption), and multiple industry certifications in the technology field. Ryan has a passion for writing, finding immense joy in the intricate craft of storytelling. e revels in the art of storytelling, using it as a means to convey his reserved and introverted creativity.

