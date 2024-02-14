NATO Has 3-4 Years To Strengthen Defence Before Russia Tests Alliance - Estonian FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO has about 3-4 years to strengthen its defence while Russian President Vladimir Putin is building up his country's military capabilities and may "test" the alliance.

This was stated by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna at a press conference during a visit to Warsaw, Ukrinform reports citing AP .

According to the diplomat, Estonia does not see Russia as an immediate threat to itself and other Baltic states - Lithuania and Latvia - as Moscow is busy with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"But we have to understand that the Russian military machine is running at full capacity, as well as the production capabilities and mentality, because Putin controls everything now," said Tsahkna.

He stressed that the Estonian government believes that Russia may need "three to four years" to prepare a "test for NATO ".

According to AP, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia are considered among the most likely targets if Russia ever decides to risk attacking the military alliance. Neighbouring Poland, although much larger, also feels vulnerable. All four countries are strong supporters of Ukraine.

The Estonian and Polish foreign ministers stressed the importance of maintaining strong support for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, according to media reports, the Russian Interior Ministry's wanted list includes more than a hundred officials and politicians from Eastern Europe who have been prosecuted after the demolition of Soviet monuments in their countries. The list includes Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairis.

On Wednesday, 14 February, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Charge d'Affaires of Russia in Estonia Lenar Salimullin in connection with media reports about Russia's decision to put Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and State Secretary Taimar Peterkop on the list of wanted persons of the Russian Interior Ministry.

