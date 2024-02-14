West Needs To Be Objective On Urging Yerevan To Inform Baku About Missing Persons

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
“There certainly should be Western pressure on Yerevan for a
truth commission to investigate these tragic events," Patrick
Walsh, an Irish historian, said in his comment to Azernews about the bodies of missing Azerbaijani
citizens killed by Armenia back in the First Garabagh War. .
It is worth noting that after the 44-day Patriotic War, the
Azerbaijan Republic created favourable conditions for the Armenian
side to conduct search operations in areas where military
operations were conducted, adhering to the norms of international
humanitarian law and the relevant provisions of the trilateral
statement signed on November 10, 2020.
The expert said that relatives of missing persons from the First
Garabagh War deserve to receive information about the fate of their
loved ones.
“This type of process is usually part of conflict resolution. It
is an indication that conflict is over and there is an intention of
peace and reconciliation. There certainly should be Western
pressure on Yerevan for a truth commission to investigate these
tragic events. This is a vital part of the healing process between
people and needs to get greater priority," Walsh said.
The expert also condemned Armenia's failure to provide
Azerbaijan with mine maps and information about missing ones in
Garabagh. He called this step of Armenia inadequate and a serious
obstacle to the peace process.
"Of course, this kind of behaviour is not correct. It ensures
that suspicion and bitterness are prolonged, bringing unnecessary
suffering to those who have lost family members and cannot get some
small measure of closure. I would say this is not just a case of
international law but of essential confidence-building between
Armenia and Azerbaijan. Terrible things happen in war, but it is
important to admit things that are unpalatable and even damaging to
the greater cause of peace and reconciliation. This will not bring
the dead back or right the wrongs of the past, but it will begin a
process of justice that is essential for healing. Until this
begins, lasting peace is very difficult, and more people will die
in vain. The war is over, but the important thing is to prevent any
resumption of hostilities by creating full conditions of peace and
justice.”
It is worth noting that Armenia has recently submitted 8 new
maps to Azerbaijan regarding minefields in the territories
liberated from occupation. However, the data presented by Yerevan
is inaccurate, unreliable, and incomplete, according to the
Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).
After analysing and processing the forms, it was determined that
the recorded data does not agree with the actual minefields and
that the coordinates of the reference points are incorrect and
useless.
According to the Irish expert, the inaccuracy of the maps means
that Armenia wants to obstruct the process of construction works in
Garabagh as well as delay the relocation of people there. Accurate
maps have been available since Armenia invaded Garabagh thirty
years ago.
"Not providing such maps leads to the conclusion that Armenia is
attempting to obstruct the repeopling of those areas as a matter of
spite. Again, that kind of behaviour is simply not conducive to
peacebuilding and reconciliation.
Nevertheless, the mine issue is another running sore in the
conflict, which maintains conditions that can regenerate conflict.
Unfortunately, mines do not know that the war is over, and they
continue to increase the number of victims, and innocent victims at
that. Accurate mine maps should exist since the mining process was
carried out over 3 decades, not in the hurry of war," he added.
Recall that in the First Garabagh War, during the Armenian
occupation, 3890 Azerbaijani citizens were registered with the
State Commission as missing persons, and as of January 1, 2024,
only the remains of 25 individuals have been identified, based on
available information.
Azerbaijani society was increasingly concerned about the fate of
54 Azerbaijanis who went missing during the First Garabagh War.
According to the information gathered between 1998 and 2001, the
ICRC visited and officially registered the 54 Azerbaijani citizens
who were taken prisoner and held at detention centres in Armenia
and Azerbaijan's temporarily occupied lands.
While the bodies of 17 individuals were repatriated to
Azerbaijan, the fate of 4 individuals remains unclear, and despite
reports indicating the deaths of 33 individuals in captivity, their
remains have yet to be returned.
