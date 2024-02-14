Kazakh President Encourages Qatari Investment In Kazakhstan Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 14. Kazakhstan
invites Qatari companies to invest in the Kazakh market and explore
new business opportunities, the President of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the Kazakh-Qatari investment
roundtable in Doha, Trend reports.
The Kazakh leader expressed hope that many of those present at
the event will contribute to the successful development of economic
relations between the two countries. The government for its part is
ready to provide tax and customs preferences, project co-financing,
partial guarantees, and export support mechanisms.
"We have also recently established an Investment Council under
the chairmanship of the First Deputy Prime Minister. It will
facilitate the implementation of investment projects through prompt
decision-making and comprehensive government support. We invite
Qatari companies to invest in the Kazakh market and explore new
business opportunities," Tokayev noted.
Tokayev proposed to intensify the efforts of the Kazakh-Qatar
High-Level Joint Commission and the Business Council to elevate the
partnership to a new level. Kazakhstan expects that the recently
ratified Agreement on Encouragement and Mutual Protection of
Investments will strengthen investment cooperation between the
countries.
"Today, during my meeting with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin
Hamad Al Thani, I proposed as a first step to increase the volume
of bilateral trade to half a billion dollars. We can offer the
Qatari market high-quality goods, including machinery, iron, steel,
agricultural products, and much more. Kazakhstan also offers access
to the Eurasian Economic Union market with a total GDP of $2.6
trillion. We also share a common border with China, which provides
good opportunities for trade with it within the framework of the
'One Belt, One Road' project," Tokayev added.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107851708
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.