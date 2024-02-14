Cabinet Approves Ministry Of Communication's Policy On Cloud Computing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.

After the meeting, HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet extended its warmest congratulations to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the victory of Qatar's national football team in the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

The Cabinet also congratulated the gracious Qatari people and the national team's players and coaching and administrative staff on this historic achievement, which is an extension of Qatar's successes and accomplishments in various fields, thanks to the wise policy of HH the Amir.

The Cabinet expressed its gratitude and appreciation to all state institutions that contributed to the preparation and organization of this exceptional tournament, which achieved great success and witnessed widespread public interaction.

The Cabinet also congratulated the ministries, authorities, and government institutions that won the Qatar Government Excellence Award in its first edition, praising their valued efforts and outstanding achievements that qualified them for this win.



Additionally, the Cabinet expressed its pride and appreciation after HE Minister of Public Health Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari was awarded the "Best Minister Award" during the World Government Summit 2024, currently being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, stressing that this international recognition embodies the world's appreciation for Qatar's remarkable developmental achievements, thanks to the wise and rational policy of its leadership and the sincere efforts of its people.

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First: Approval of a draft law amending certain provisions of the Law on the Regulation of Tenders and Auctions issued by Law No. (24) of 2015.

Second: Approval of the proposed Cloud Computing Policy from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Third: Approval of:

1. A draft Memorandum of Understanding on aviation training between Qatar Aeronautical Academy and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

2. Proposal for a capacity-building program in the field of international protection by the International Institute of Humanitarian Law in Sanremo, Italy.

Fourth: The Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions thereon:

1. Report on the outcomes of participation in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

2. Report on the outcomes of the Qatari-Tajik Business Forum.