1-Decanol Market Size, Share, Top Manufacturers, In-Depth Insights And Forecast 2024-2032

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled
“ 1-Decanol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global
1-decanol market share, size, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights:
How big is the 1-decanol market?
The global 1-decanol market size reached US$ 237.7 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 375.4 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.21% during 2024-2032.
What is 1-Decanol?
1-Decanol, also known as capric alcohol, is a fatty alcohol with a ten-carbon chain and the molecular formula C10H22O. It appears as a colorless to light yellow viscous liquid with a mild odor and is insoluble in water but soluble in organic solvents. Characteristics of 1-decanol include its versatility as a nonionic surfactant, emulsifier, and stabilizer in various industrial applications. Features such as its ability to act as a lubricant, wetting agent, or even as a defoaming agent in different formulations contribute to its functional appeal. It finds significant use in sectors like cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and the manufacturing of lubricants, enhancing product performance and texture.
