(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Combined Company expects to receive approximately $42 million from equity and convertible note investors at closing.

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adagio Medical, Inc. ("Adagio Medical"), a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Nasdaq: ARYD ) ("ARYA"), a special purpose acquisition company that is sponsored by an affiliate of Perceptive Advisors, LLC ("Perceptive Advisors"), today announced they have entered a definitive agreement (the "business combination agreement") for a business combination (the "transaction"). Upon closing of the transaction, Adagio Medical will become a subsidiary of Aja Holdco, Inc. (the "Combined Company"), which will operate with the existing Adagio Medical management team under the name "Adagio Medical, Inc." The Combined Company's common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "ADGM".

Investors have committed to participate in the transaction in the form of $20 million in convertible debt (which includes bridge financing for the period between signing and closing) and $22 million in equity financing (which includes the non-redemption of cash in ARYA's trust account).

Investors in the financing include affiliates of Perceptive Advisors, RA Capital Management ("RA Capital"), RTW Investments and ATW Partners.

"The business combination agreement and Adagio Medical's evolution to a public company is a natural next step in our relationship with Perceptive Advisors and other investor groups who have long supported Adagio Medical's innovations aimed to improve the efficacy of cardiac ablations," said Olav Bergheim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adagio Medical.

"We are expanding the clinical trials program for Adagio Medical's proprietary ultra-low temperature cryo ("ULTC") and pulsed field cryoablation ("PFCA") technologies, with some of the pivotal data and new product launches expected in the first half of 2024. The business combination and related financings with ARYA will ensure that the company has sufficient capital to support its European commercialization of Adagio Medical's ULTC system for treatment of ventricular tachycardias ("VT") and initiation of the US Pivotal VT IDE trial and to further advance our worldwide ULTC and PFCA clinical programs for atrial fibrillation."



"When Arya IV was formed, our objective was to identify a company with the potential to successfully address a significant, unmet need and to advance the treatment of patients," said Adam Stone, Chief Investment Officer of Perceptive Advisors and Chief Executive Officer of ARYA. "In Adagio Medical, we've come to believe that the company's innovative cardiac ablation technology, thoughtful commercialization strategy, and experienced leadership team make it an exceptional fit to meet our objectives."

The transaction implies a post-transaction fully diluted equity value of the Combined Company of $128 million and a fully diluted enterprise value of $113 million, as further described in the Investor Presentation (as defined below). Current Adagio Medical shareholders and holders of certain vested equity awards are converting 100% of their existing equity interests into shares or equivalent awards of the Combined Company. Non-redeeming holders of ordinary shares of ARYA will be converting their ordinary shares into common stock of the Combined Company on a one for one basis.

Subject to the assumptions described in the Investor Presentation, at closing, current investors in Adagio Medical (excluding Perceptive Advisors and RA Capital) are expected to own approximately 10.2% and Perceptive and ARYA Sciences Holdings IV, an affiliate of Perceptive Advisors and sponsor of ARYA, collectively, are expected to hold approximately 58.2% of the Combined Company.

The respective boards of directors of both ARYA and Adagio Medical have approved the proposed transaction. Completion of the transaction, which is expected in the second quarter of 2024, is subject to approval of ARYA's and Adagio Medical's shareholders and the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions.

The foregoing description of the proposed transaction is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the agreements executed and to be executed in connection with the transaction. Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement and an investor presentation (the "Investor Presentation"), will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by ARYA with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and will be available at . In addition, the Combined Company intends to file a Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a proxy statement/prospectus, and will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC.

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated ("Stifel") is acting as financial advisor to Adagio Medical. Jefferies LLC ("Jefferies") is acting as financial and capital markets advisor to ARYA, as well as sole private placement agent. Chardan Capital Markets, LLC ("Chardan") is acting as sole placement agent for the convertible debt. Reed Smith LLP is acting as legal counsel to Adagio Medical. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to ARYA. White & Case LLP is acting as legal counsel to Jefferies, Stifel and Chardan.

About Adagio Medical

Adagio Medical, Inc. is a privately held company located in

Laguna Hills, California,

developing innovative cryoablation technologies that create contiguous, transmural lesions to treat cardiac arrhythmias, including paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia.



About ARYA

ARYA is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. ARYA is led by Chairman Joseph Edelman, Chief Executive Officer Adam Stone, Chief Financial Officer Michael Altman and Chief Business Officer Konstantin Poukalov.

