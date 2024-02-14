Somali Army Executes Military Operation In Lower Shabelle Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Somalia's National Army units executed a planned military operation on Wednesday, according to local media.

The operation spanned multiple areas between Jandarshi and Arbao towns in the Lower Shabelle region, reported the Somali National News Agency (SONNA).

The main objective of the military operation was to destroy Kharijite militia's strongholds and locations, where they took shelter in from the air raids of the army and its international partners, SONNA added.

The Somali army has been intensifying its offensive operations against Al-Shabaab militants who are connected to Al-Qaeda organization in central and south Somalia. (end)

asm









MENAFN14022024000071011013ID1107850743