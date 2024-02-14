Pentagon chief who was hospitalized skips NATO conference on Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a recent development, United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been hospitalized for the second time this year due to an undisclosed emergency bladder issue. The Pentagon announced on Monday that Austin underwent "non-surgical procedures under general anesthesia" to address the urgent health issue, following his admission to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday. While the Department of Defense assures the public of a successful recovery, it clarified that a prolonged hospital stay is not anticipated this time.



This marks Austin's second hospitalization in a short span, as he had previously undergone surgery for prostate cancer on December 22. Unfortunately, complications arising from the surgery led to a two-week hospitalization in early January. Despite these health challenges, the Pentagon remains optimistic about Austin's prognosis, emphasizing that his cancer recovery outlook remains excellent and that the new bladder issue is not expected to hinder his full recovery.



During Austin's incapacitation, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks temporarily assumed his functions and duties. However, the Department of Defense stated that Austin is expected to resume his normal duties promptly, with a successful recovery anticipated from the recent non-surgical procedures.



The health setback has forced Secretary Austin to cancel his plans to participate in several NATO gatherings scheduled for the week, including a critical Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder confirmed that Austin will no longer travel to Brussels as initially planned but will instead participate in the events virtually. The spokesperson also noted that Austin's participation will depend on his healthcare status, highlighting the flexibility needed to accommodate the defense chief's recovery.



As the nation awaits updates on Austin's health, the incident raises concerns about the challenges posed by his recurring health issues, impacting his ability to fulfill crucial diplomatic and defense responsibilities. The Pentagon remains vigilant in assuring the public that Austin's prognosis remains positive, emphasizing the importance of flexibility in adapting to the evolving situation.



