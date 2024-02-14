Atkinsréalis Appoints New President To Drive Engineering Services Growth In Asia, The Middle East And Australia - AETOSW...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, announces the appointment of Christine Healy, a seasoned global executive, as President for Asia, Middle East and Australia (AMEA), effective February 19, 2024.

“We are delighted to welcome Christine to this new leadership role. With her wealth of experience and exposure to diverse regions throughout her career, she brings a distinctive global perspective and background which will enrich our strategic approach,'' said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis.“I look forward to working with her to serve our clients in the AMEA region as we continue our journey to provide solutions to meet the most pressing global challenges of our time.”

Ms. Healy's primary focus will be on advancing AtkinsRéalis' engineering services offering, spanning infrastructure, transportation, and clean energy segments. She will report to the President and CEO and will also be a member of the Executive Committee.

AtkinsRéalis has a strong presence in the Asia Pacific and Middle East and its involvement in projects in these regions include Neom's THE LINE; the Hong Kong - Shenzhen Western Rail Link and the International Airport; the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project; the Dubai opera; the Landmark 81 building, named one of the World's Top 10 Skyscrapers in 2019, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and the Riyadh Metro. Last December, AtkinsRéalis was appointed to support the design of the New Murabba masterplan, the world's largest modern downtown in Riyadh, and the Mukaab, an immersive destination that will revolutionize the way in which people experience hospitality, retail and leisure.

About Christine Healy

Christine Healy has delivered new business opportunities, negotiated in challenging environments and created lasting relationships with stakeholders including partners and investors. With executive experience in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, UK & Europe as well as the Americas, she joins AtkinsRéalis from TotalEnergies, where she held successive senior executive positions, including Senior Vice President for Carbon Neutrality and Continental Europe. A lawyer and economist by trade, her successful management of multibillion-dollar businesses, adept navigation of mergers and acquisitions, and active involvement in sustainability and energy transition programs underscore her leadership ability. Ms. Healy also held the position of Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel for Maersk Oil where she was responsible for Strategy, Business Development, Communications, Commercial Negotiations and Legal supporting operations in 14 countries. As Vice President, Business Development for North America for Statoil (now Equinor), she was responsible for delivering growth, including M&A execution.

