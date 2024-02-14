Al-Balad ... UNESCO's World Heritage Site In Jeddah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo feature by Fawaz Smairan)

JEDDAH, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Historic Jeddah, known as Al-Balad, was built on a beautiful coastal land, where ancient homes were transformed using the latest technologies and expertise into art galleries, gathering people from different cultures.

Al-Balad's authentic architectural style with 'Al-Rawashin balcony' hanging overhead on every building, was listed on UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage site in 2014.

Al-Balad unveils a human heritage with eight gates, each is known for its historical stories, in addition to various ancient houses praised for their distinctive designs and the names of their families. (end)

