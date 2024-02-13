Farmers' Protest: Huge Security Build-Up Continue On Inter-State Borders

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 14 (IANS) Huge security build-up continued on inter-state borders between Punjab and Haryana on the second day on Wednesday, as assembled protesting farmers are adamant on heading to the national capital to lodge their protest over unfulfilled demands, including legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP) of crops.

Police used tear gas on demonstrators in a bid to stop farmers' protests from reaching the capital. Scores of policemen and farmers got injured in stone pelting that ensued between them.

The farmers -- representing over 200 farmer unions -- also want waiver of farm loans and criminal cases against those protesting farm laws dropped.

Makeshift hospitals have been started at the site by the farmer unions and even the Punjab government has alerted nearby government hospitals and community health centres to tackle any emergency.

Supporting the cause of the farmers, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema wrote on X:“We strongly and vehemently condemn the attacks and atrocities on farmers, who are well within their rights to protest democratically. These attacks show the draconian mindset of @BJP4India and @cmohry. Government must call farmers for a constructive dialogue and listen to their demands.”

Drones were also used to drop tear gas shells on the thousands gathered, while several farmers were detained at the border.

The farmers on Tuesday damaged multi-layer barricades put up by the police to stop them at the border, by removing cement and barbed wire fencing with tractors.

The farmers were trying to break the barricades in a bid to cross the Singhu border to enter Haryana from Punjab and head to the national Capital.

The farmers intend to march to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind, and Dabwali borders.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in seven districts of Haryana and Section 144 was imposed in Panchkula and Chandigarh.

--IANS

vg/kvd