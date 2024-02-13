Bechtle Clouds Broadens Engagement With Netcracker Revenue Management And Digital Marketplace To Support Dynamic Busines...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Netcracker Technology announced today that long-term customer Bechtle Clouds, a subsidiary of Bechtle AG, Germany's largest IT system house, will expand its use of Netcracker Revenue Management and Netcracker Digital Marketplace in a multi-year engagement to support its highly dynamic and fast-growing business.

Bechtle Clouds, Bechtle AG's multi-cloud service provider, delivers comprehensive cloud solutions and services to its growing customer base. It will expand its deployment with the addition of Netcracker Cloud Integration Platform, a core component of Netcracker Integration & API Management , which provides a large-scale, high-volume framework that enables low-code cloud integrations with a high level of operations management automation to deliver improved business performance and agility.

By extending its partnership with Netcracker, Bechtle Clouds will experience significant advantages, including rapid onboarding of new cloud vendors and products; gaining more customers due to outstanding digital experiences and dedicated marketing campaigns; expansion into new regions within Europe due to multi-brand/multi-currency/multi-language catalog management and customer portal experience; and a higher degree of automation that will support massive scaling of Bechtle Clouds' business.

“We appreciate the reliability and innovation power of our partner Netcracker and the close cooperation between our companies,” said Ulrich Baisch, CIO of Bechtle AG.“These were key factors in our previous success and reasons for continuing down this path with Netcracker as we look to achieve our ambitious growth plans.”

“We are extremely proud to be part of Bechtle Clouds' journey to becoming the premier multi-cloud service provider in Europe,” said Sylvain Seignour, President of Netcracker.“We've already achieved significant milestones with this project, including major upgrades and partner integration, and with this expansion we are looking forward to more success for Bechtle Clouds and its customers.”

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions – including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform – value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit .

