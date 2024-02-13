California Business Journal Writes About Burns Funding And Its Powerful Partnership With Ideapros

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The article,“Burns Funding Forms Strategic Alliance With IdeaPros,” highlights how Burns Funding funded two entrepreneurs participating in IdeaPros program.

- California Business JournalAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The California Business Journal has profiled Burns Funding , the alternative funding company that helps entrepreneurs and investors secure private capital, and its budding partnership with IdeaPros .The article,“Burns Funding Forms Strategic Alliance With IdeaPros ,” highlights how Burns Funding has already funded two entrepreneurs participating in IdeaPros program - TBWE CEO and Co-Founder Ray Maniaci and Dr. Cliff Janke, suggesting that company is poised to have“a major impact on the entrepreneurial landscape.”San Diego-based IdeaPros is a business incubator and accelerator company that specializes in helping entrepreneurs and startups turn their ideas into successful businesses. Specifically, it provides a range of services including product development, marketing, branding, and fundraising support. IdeaPros typically partners with founders and takes an active role in building and growing the business.“It's very gratifying to be profiled by a respected business publication like the California Business Journal,” said Peter J. Burns, III, the founder of Burns Funding.“However, this is just proverbial tip of the iceberg, as we have hundreds of other funding events coming in 2024, something I alluded to in the article.”The article noted that while Burns Funding“has already helped hundreds of entrepreneurs realize their dreams, there are tens of thousands of other would-be small business owners who can't secure the funding that is required to engage IdeaPros.”Burns was successful in partnering with IdeaPros because of its unique value proposition, something Burns talked about in the article.“We have hundreds of private investors who have come to trust Burns Funding and are willing to back that up with their capital,” Burns said.“This attitude is in direct opposition to the reception that entrepreneurs receive from banks and other conventional lending sources.”ABOUT PETER J. BURNS IIIBased in La Jolla, California, Peter J. Burns III grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVA), and finally Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have very successful business careers, Burns chose the life of a startup entrepreneur.Burns started hundreds of businesses over the ensuing decades. He then moved to Arizona in the early 2000s and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, Burns took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneurial founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation's first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.In recognition of his work, Burns was honored by the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.Shortly thereafter, Burns started Club Entrepreneur to bring entrepreneurs together in an“open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.Taken as a whole, Burns says all the businesses have a“common thread”.“Every business I start represents my desire to help existing and would-be entrepreneurs reach their full potential,” said Burns.“Too often, they give up because of a lack of capital. I set out to solve that problem and won't rest until every entrepreneur who needs money can secure it.”ABOUT IDEAPROSFounded by successful entrepreneur Fred Cary, IdeaPros offers the knowledge and support business owners need to succeed in today's competitive landscape. It offers end-to-end consultancy, with deep expertise in key business functions like marketing, product development, resource management, and manufacturing.IdeaPros likewise offers mentorship to startup founders. Those interested may book an initial consultation at start-now/

