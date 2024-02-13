WIFI, A Decentralized Wireless Network, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will initially list WIFI, an utility token of a decentralized platform, Wifi Map, aiming at offering free internet access worldwide, on the DEPIN Zone. For all CoinW users, the WIFI/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on February 14th, 2024, at 14:00 (UTC). To celebrate the initial listing of Wifi, the Wifi bounty program with 5,000 USDT rewards is launching.







A Wifi Map Showing People Free-to-Use WiFi Hotspots Worldwide

WiFi Map started in 2014 as a community-driven wireless network and a self-funded startup that achieved significant success in pursuing its mission. Their mission is to provide people with free internet access worldwide. The core product is centered on Wifi Map which shows people free-to-use WiFi hotspots close to where they are. Hotspots are added by their community and Wifi Map continuously monitors them for their usage and the value they bring to the map. Via this mechanism, Wifi Map is able to provide a crowdsourced map of connectivity worldwide.

So far, Wifi Map has served 150 million users from around the globe (200+ countries). And more than 1 billion connections have been established. More than 13 million contributors helped Wifi Map build the connectivity map. The database of Wifi Map contains over 4.5 billion WiFi hotspots.

The Utility of WIFI Token

WiFi Map will enter the decentralized wireless (DeWi) space with the launch of the $WIFI token, which will incentivize contributors to add WiFi hotspots and earn rewards. The rewards can be redeemed for VPN protection, eSIM packages and pro features, driving up demand for premium services on the platform. In turn, the $WIFI token will boost demand for eSIM data packages, supporting the expansion of the network as a whole.

Users consuming WIFI tokens within the app will receive token-based cashback of 15-20% of the consumption value when using cryptocurrency, and 3-5% cashback in token form when using fiat currency within the app. Users can also buy, sell, trade and stake WIFI tokens.

Tokenomics

The total supply of $WIFI is 1 billion: 31.5% is used for ecosystem rewards and development, 20% is deposited into the treasury, 18% is allocated to the team and advisors, 13% is distributed to private and public investors, 10% is used for liquidity, and 7.5% is allocated to marketing.

About WIFI

The mission of WiFi Map is to provide free internet access to people all over the world. Connectivity brings freedom of speech and expression, equal educational opportunities, freedom of conscience, and more. The team believes that everyone on Earth should have free, stable, secure, and fast internet access. For more information, please visit the official website .