Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.3 million ($0.94 per share), compared to $2.3 million ($0.92 per share) during the fourth quarter of 2022.



Net interest income was $10.7 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $10.7 million in the same period of 2022, or unchanged.

The net interest margin was 3.02% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The interest margin decreased due to higher funding costs.

Non-interest income was $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.3 million, or 52%, compared to $2.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.



Non-interest expense was $11.6 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $10.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.4 million, or 14%.



Our investment portfolio consists entirely of debt securities classified as available-for-sale; therefore, unrealized gains and losses are fully reported on our balance sheet.

None of our securities are classified as held-to-maturity.

The investment portfolio decreased $46.7 million or 21% year over year and totaled $174.8 million at December 31, 2023.

The reduction of the securities portfolio in 2023 helped finance our loan growth and reduce borrowings.



Total loans increased $72.6 million, or 6%, to $1.28 billion at December 31, 2023, from $1.21 billion at December 31, 2022.

Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.55% as of December 31, 2023, up from 0.25% at December 31, 2022.

The provision for credit loss had a negative provision of $0.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit loss ended at $16.0 million at December 31, 2023 and represented 1.25% of gross loans.

Asset quality continues to remain strong and charge offs remain low and below industry peers.



Total deposits increased $107.9 million, or 9%, year-over-year.

However, approximately $71 million at December 31, 2023 consisted of brokered deposits.

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances were $116 million and $220 million at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.



The Company's capital levels remain solid as of December 31, 2023, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.28%, up from 9.20% last year.

On December 12, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share and a special dividend of $0.10 per share, payable January 11, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2023.

In announcing the results, Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. President and CEO Tim McConville, stated, "Our fourth quarter numbers reflected the continued slowdown in mortgage activity and uptrend of the cost of deposits in an effort to hold onto core funding.

Despite the market and economic stresses, solid earnings performance existed as we remain attentive to our loan and deposit strategies.

Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable as we continue to see solid performance with our borrowers.

In 2023, we saw our stock price remain fairly flat as it ended the year at $44.00.

With high interest rates impacting banks and balance sheets, we remain diligent in monitoring our local competition to offer competitive rates while continuing to provide exceptional community banking services.

We continue to believe that our diversified balance sheet and lines of business are well-positioned."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Champaign, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage Services, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, including operating; legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.

