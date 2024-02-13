(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLESTON, W.Va., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 160 Driving Academy sponsored and attended the Third Annual West Virginia's Black Policy Day 2024 , a one-day event with the goal of addressing policy issues affecting Minority Communities in West Virginia, on February 7th.

Martec Washington , Business Development Specialist of 160 Driving Academy

Parkersburg Branch Location , was in attendance at the West Virginia State Capitol participating in critical discussions for potential new policy initiatives.

160 Driving Academy, Martec Washington, alongside Hollis Lewis, West Virginia House of Delegates.

160 Driving Academy, Martec Washington, alongside Mary Ann Claytor, Candidate for West Virginia State Auditor.

160 Driving Academy celebrates Black History Month

Washington stated, "Around 11:00 a.m. we sang Lift Every Voice in a unity circle; it was surreal to see how much of a difference today made within the community."



160 Driving Academy proudly celebrates Black History Month and is honored to support Washington, a selfless, active West Side resident in his community initiatives in and out of the classroom.



