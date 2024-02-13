Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Type Of Feminine Hygiene Product (HBR-144)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new feminine hygiene product to help prevent menstrual leakage from the midline of the buttocks," said an inventor, from Paterson,

N.J., "so I invented the BUTTERFLY BUTT PROTECTION ( B- LINERS). My design would provide a woman with greater protection and comfort and it would help prevent embarrassing stains on clothing and bedding."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means of protecting against leakage during the menstrual cycle. In doing so, it would capture and absorb all menstrual fluids that may seep backward during the night or day. As a result, it increases comfort and confidence. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

