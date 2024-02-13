GALLO NAME CHANGE HONORS FAMILY, EMBRACES ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MODESTO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 90 years after Ernest and Julio founded their namesake E. & J. Gallo Winery, the company has simplified the company name to a single word: GALLO .

"The simplified name removes all limitations; it recognizes the broad family involvement, as well as our wide-ranging portfolio of wines and spirits," said Stephanie

Gallo, Chief Marketing Officer at GALLO . "Four generations of the Gallo family have worked hard to expand the family business in both wine and spirits. Ernest and Julio started with wine in 1933 and expanded into spirits in 1975 with E&J Brandy. Today, we are the

leader in the total alcohol beverage category, and we want our collective identity to reflect how far we have come and all that we aim to become."

The simplified name recognizes Gallo's portfolio of wines and spirits, while honoring family and endless possibilities.

GALLO

is a privately held company that employs more than 7,000 people worldwide. Its 100+ brands include table wine, sparkling and luxury wines, beverage products, dessert wines and distilled spirits. GALLO products are available in more than 100 countries. The company has a deep commitment to its employees and community and is regularly recognized among the best places to work.

The name change is expected to be well received by GALLO distributors and retailers, many of whom sell both GALLO wines and spirits products.

" GALLO is a household name among consumers, and it's how our distributors and customer partners know us," said Gallo. "Our name has always been synonymous with wine, so this change simply opens the door for more people to appreciate that we are a leader in all categories of alcohol beverage."

The name change comes with a logo redesign to a simple typeface that honors the founders' Italian heritage and will stand proud among other iconic brands.

About GALLO:

Founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo, GALLO is a family-owned company and global leader in wine and spirits. With a goal of serving joy in moments that matter, GALLO is deeply committed to providing the highest quality, sustainable products for every occasion. GALLO 's entire portfolio is featured here:

