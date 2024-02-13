Celdara Medical Appoints Lynne Parshall To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lynne Parshall, JD

Lynne is an inspiring leader who knows exactly what it takes to transform world-changing concepts into valuable medicines.

LEBANON, NH, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celdara Medical today announced the appointment of Lynne Parshall, JD to the company's board of directors.“Lynne is an inspiring leader who knows exactly what it takes to transform world-changing concepts into valuable medicines. Her tenure as founding COO and Director at Ionis clearly demonstrates her thought leadership, delivering innovative modalities to underserved therapeutic areas. That Ionis now has five marketed drugs and 10 more in late-stage trials speaks to the operational excellence and culture she created. I'm very excited to work with her and learn from her.” said Dr. Jake Reder, CEO of Celdara Medical.Parshall has over 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and served as both chief operations officer and chief financial officer at Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. before becoming a board member in 2011. She is currently an active and dedicated board member at multiple public and private companies including Cytokinetics, Repertoire Immune Medicines, Ring Therapeutics, Alltrna and Foghorn Therapeutics. Prior to her tenure at Ionis, Parshall was a partner at Cooley LLP, overseeing the biotechnology practice group. She holds a bachelor's degree from Harvard University and JD from Stanford University. She also holds a director certification from the NACD.“Celdara has employed an innovative business model that is allowing it and its affiliates to develop a diverse pre-clinical portfolio of potentially valuable therapeutics,” said Parshall.“I look forward to working alongside this high-caliber team as we work to continue to fill the pipeline and to bring these innovative therapies to patients.”Ms. Parshall's appointment coincides with the appointment of Dr. Wayne Frederick as Celdara Medical Board Advisor. These appointments mark the beginning of“the next 15 years,” as Celdara Medical continues to improve and evolve, focusing on growth, value creation, and value capture, all in the service of its founding Mission.About Celdara Medical, LLCCeldara MedicalTM was founded by Drs. Jake Reder and Michael Fanger in 2008 and is headquartered at the Dartmouth Regional Technology Center (DRTC) in Lebanon, NH. Celdara Medical builds academic and early-stage innovations into high-potential medical companies, identifying discoveries of exceptional value at the earliest stages and moving them toward the market. Celdara Medical partners with inventors and their institutions, providing the developmental, financial, and business acumen required to bridge discovery and profitability. With robust funding options, a diverse and high impact Programmatic pipeline, and partnerships with world-class academic institutions and industry leaders, Celdara Medical navigates all aspects of a complex industry, accelerating science to improve human health. Further information about Celdara Medical is available at celdaramedical.

Press

Celdara Medical LLC

+1 6173208521

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn