(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina: Oral Tobacco, Nicotine Pouch and Heated Tobacco Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Argentina: Oral tobacco and nicotine pouch regulation

Oral tobacco products, including chewing tobacco and snus, are permitted and fall into the category of tobacco products in Argentina.

This report offers detailed analysis of the regulatory framework for oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches in Argentina, covering all policy areas from taxation and advertising to notification and labelling restrictions.

Argentina: Heated tobacco regulation

Despite Argentina's long-lasting negative approach towards novel tobacco products, this may change in the foreseeable future. This is because the candidate of the far-right party Freedom Advances, Javier Milei, won the November 2023 elections and became president in December 2023.

This report offers an overview of the current regulatory framework in place for heated tobacco and herbal heated products in Argentina, covering all policy areas.

The regulatory report will provide you with:



A clear and detailed understanding of current regulatory requirements affecting this sector in a specific jurisdiction, enabling you to be confident your business and your products are compliant.

The ability to plan ahead for specific regulatory changes.

Strategic understanding of the policy climate within the jurisdiction, enabling you to forecast how it might affect business development. Sources of further information, for example links to full texts of legislation and contact details for relevant government offices.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

Outlook

Argentina: the basics

National regulatory framework

Age restrictions

Product restrictions

Labelling and packaging

Obligation to notify

Retail channel restrictions

Public usage

Advertising and marketing

Taxation

Enforcement

Sanctions

Relevant laws Relevant bodies



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900