Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Luxurban Hotels Inc. (LUXH)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (“LuxUrban” or the“Company”) (NYSE: LUXH) securities between November 8, 2023 and February 2, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company's investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Company had not signed a lease with the Royalton Hotel; (2) that, as a result, LuxUrban's total reported units was overstated; (3) that LuxUrban faced multiple lawsuits for unpaid rent; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Complaint further alleges that on January 17, 2024, Bleeker Street Research published a report, which alleged that the Company had not actually signed a lease with the Royalton Hotel. The Complaint alleges that the report stated the owner of the Royalton hotel building confirmed LuxUrban never actually signed a lease, nor even provided a Letter of Credit. The Complaint also notes that the report alleged the Company was embroiled in a number of lawsuits that“allege LuxUrban failed to pay rent repeatedly,” and“in the last six months has been sued by landlords at four of their properties for unpaid rent” but that LuxUrban had“never once disclosed the nature of these lawsuits.”

The Complaint further alleges, on this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.58, or 12% to close at $4.32 on January 17, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock price continued to fall an additional $0.42, or 10%, to close at $3.89 on January 18, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then on February 2, 2024, after the market closed, the Complaint alleges that LuxUrban announced the“termination of discussions to add the Royalton Hotel to its roster of properties” and that it was“withdrawing its prior statements regarding the Royalton” including prior quarterly reports which listed the Royalton under“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Property Summary-Properties under lease, not operating.”

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.99, or 22%, to close at $3.50 per share on February 5, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of LuxUrban should contact the Firm prior to the April 12, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ... .

