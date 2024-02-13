               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Murmu Reaches Jaipur


2/13/2024 10:45:16 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 13 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday evening reached Rajasthan. She is on a two day -- February 13 and 14 -- visit to the desert state.

The President reached Jaipur by a special plane from Surat and was warmly received at Sanganer Airport by the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

She drove straight to Raj Bhavan, where she was welcomed by Governor Kalraj Mishra.

On Wednesday, the President will visit Mehandipur Balaji temple. Thereafter, she will go to Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur where she will participate in the Women's Conference which will be organised under the Lakhpati Didi programme.

The President will also offer prayers in temples located at Beneshwar Dham.

