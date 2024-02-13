Global Brand Powerhouse Carma Holdco, Known Better Brands And Medusa Form Exclusive Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) To unveil TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip cannabis accessories at CHAMPS Trade Show

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carma HoldCo , a global authority in branded products, has joined forces with their premium accessories licensee Known Better Brands (KBB), and leading distributor and manufacturer for smoke shops and dispensaries

Medusa Distribution

(Medusa), to deliver the highest quality smoke accessories to the brands' fans at scale. This exclusive agreement will bring TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip smokes accessories to consumers through online orders starting Wednesday, Feb. 14th on kbbproducts .

"We're excited to partner with Known Better Brands and Medusa to offer our customers premium accessories that enhance their consumption experience with our top-shelf cannabis products," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo. "This strategic alliance underscores our shared commitment to delivering exceptional cannabis experiences to a broad audience in a cost-effective and accessible manner."

As a prominent global cannabis enterprise, Carma HoldCo is committed to making their celebrity-inspired products more accessible through its strategic partnerships with KBB and Medusa. With an extensive portfolio, Carma's renowned brands are currently available in more than 75,000 retail outlets across 40 states and 17 countries.

Medusa will design a diverse range of smoke accessories tailored for use with TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip products. From grinders to bongs and pipes, these accessories will allow customers to elevate their enjoyment of Carma's premium cannabis flower, edibles, and concentrates.

"We're excited to continue to build on our strong partnership with Carma HoldCo by bringing in one of the leaders in this space, Medusa, as our new partner. Medusa is revolutionizing the smoke accessory market," said Jason Winkler, founder and CEO of Known Better Brands. "By combining their expertise in premium accessory manufacturing with innovative designs, we aim to deliver unparalleled experiences to cannabis enthusiasts worldwide."

Under the collaboration, Medusa will take charge of exclusive distribution and order fulfillment, as well as shipping of the accessories to ensure efficient delivery through their proprietary logistics network. The efforts of Carma HoldCo, KBB and Medusa are also poised to unlock new opportunities for premium accessories in the thriving global cannabis market.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership between Medusa Distribution, KBB, and Carma, the esteemed representatives of legends Mike Tyson and Ric Flair," said Josh Camitta, Chief Brand Officer of Medusa. "Combining the industry leading expertise of Medusa in the ancillary cannabis world with the iconic legacies of Tyson and Flair is the type of partnership we dream of. As we embark on this exciting journey, we look forward to creating innovative products and experiences that resonate with our customers and fans alike. This partnership is more than a business venture; it's a fusion of passion, excellence, and a shared vision to redefine industry standards and create a lasting impact."

To explore the TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip accessories, visit kbbproducts

and medusadistribution

for wholesale and distribution. For more information on Carma HoldCo brands, visit CarmaHoldCo .

About Carma HoldCo.

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global brand company that harnesses the power of culture to transform industries. We are focused on creating experiences through marketing that aim to provoke, inspire and elevate consumers' lives. Our ethos is built with grit, collaboration and innovation at its core. Carma HoldCo Inc.'s current brand portfolio includes TYSON 2.0, Ric Flair Drip, Evol by Future and Immortal by Hulk Hogan.

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, TYSON 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates, and consumables available at retailers nationwide.

About

Ric Flair Drip

Ric Flair Drip is here for the wheelin', dealin', jet flyin', premium cannabis aficionados that are stylin', profilin', and ready to assault their day like the Nature Boy himself. Our product line will make you say "WOOOOO!" with heavy strains intended to tap out any opponent.

About Known Better Brands

Based in Orange County, California, Known Better Brands (KBB) is a prominent licensing company. Founded by a seasoned entrepreneur with a track record of successful partnerships with notable figures like Pharrell Williams, Steve Aoki, and Nyjah Houston, KBB now specializes in smoke accessories, cannabis, and merchandise. KBB is the official licensed partner for Tyson 2.0, Ric Flair Drip, Reefers by Sublime, and Good Girl in numerous different categories. KBB continues to lead the industry with innovation and trend-setting products.

About Medusa

Medusa is the leading distributor to smoke shops and dispensaries, offering a vast array of ancillary cannabis products. Medusa's position as a trusted national supplier uniquely positions Medusa for success in marketing our brands as we continue to expand our reach.

