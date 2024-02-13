MLT Motorsports To Field Two Cars In The 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adrian Kunzle

Garrett Adams

Luke Berkeley

Adrian Kunzle returns to MLT Motorsports in Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, while Garrett Adams and Luke Berkeley will co-drive the second entry.

- Dr. Michael Thompson, MLT Motorsports OwnerBRASELTON, GA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MLT Motorsports announced today that it will field two entries in the 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series. Adrian Kunzle returns to MLT Motorsports to field the first of two entries, while MLT newcomers Garrett Adams and Luke Berkeley will co-drive the second entry. Both cars will run the full season beginning with the season opener at Sebring, March 13-16.“We couldn't be more excited to expand into the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series this year,” said Team Owner Dr. Michael Thompson.“We have a dynamic blend of experience and fresh talent in our stable of drivers. Adrian returns as the seasoned veteran of the team but in a new series and car. We're also extending a warm welcome to promising newcomers, Garret and Luke, whose enthusiasm and skill amplify the heartbeat of the team.”After spending 2023 behind the wheel of an LMP3 car, and finishing fifth in the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, Kunzle moves to a new series and car. It's a new challenge that Kunzle welcomes.“I'm looking forward to learning the new car and some new tracks.” said Kunzle.“My first three races ever were in a single-make series, and I still love the idea that we are all driving the same equipment, making the competition about the setup and the driver. The much larger Lamborghini Super Trofeo field will provide an opportunity for me to further hone my race craft in 2024 and get back to winning races.”The second car will see Adams and Berkeley sharing driving duties. Adams began racing in January of 2021 and finished third in his first SRO race. He ran a full season in SRO after seeing success in SCCA with over 25 starts, finishing on the podium in 12 of 14 races. Adams also has five IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge starts to his credit. This season marks his first time behind the wheel in Lamborghini competition.“2024 will be my first race season in a Lamborghini,” said Adams.“I am excited to drive in a new series with a new team and car with Luke as a co-driver. I will be learning a couple of new tracks this year and will meet an entire field of new competitors. We are here to win and want success for our team.”Berkeley brings Lamborghini experience to the team, debuting as a professional driver in 2021, winning the North American Super Trofeo AM championship at just 17. He competed in the Pro class in 2022 and Pro-Am class in 2023, finishing second to his co-driver in the championship (after missing one race) while claiming five wins and seven podiums in eight starts. Sebring will mark the first time he and Adams have raced together.“I'm excited to partner with the MLT Motorsports team and my co-driver, Garrett Adams.” Berkeley continued,“It will be my fourth season in the series, and I'm excited to get back in the Super Trofeo and fight for another championship. The Super Trofeo series is always competitive and allows for close racing. That said, I believe the MLT Motorsports team will give us all the right tools to be well-prepared for battle.”Berkeley is also looking forward to how he can contribute to the team in a bigger way. He says,“My goals for this upcoming season are to secure the Pro-Am championship and get MLT its first championship in Lamborghini Super Trofeo. Also, to help develop my co-driver, Garrett, to help him get on pace with the other pro drivers in the field.”The 2024 season marks MLT Motorsport's entry into the Lamborghini Super Trofeo competition. A challenge that the team is ready to take on.“We've been working hard to strategically grow the MLT Motorsports team, and stepping into the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series is that next evolution,” said Eric VanBibber, Team Principal.“The entire team has been working extremely hard in the off-season, and we've been doing a lot of testing to get up to speed on the ins and outs of the Lamborghini. We have a great combination of youth, experience, dedication, and tenacity among our drivers, which will culminate into on-track success.”Be sure to follow MLT Motorsports on Instagram @mltmotorsports for race updates!About MLT Motorsports:Founded in 2018 by Dr. Mike Thompson, MLT Motorsports has established itself as a premier team amongst the IMSA paddock in the LMP3 category. Based near Road Atlanta, the team has easy access to some of the best road courses in the country and, importantly, Florida, where the sportscar racing world kicks off every winter at Daytona and Sebring. Constant investment and maintenance have seen the team arrive at each race weekend with top-notch race cars and state-of-the-art equipment.Early success can be attributed to the hard work and experience the team possesses, as the first win came on their second start at Mid-Ohio in 2019. During the 2021 season, MLT finished off the podium only once on the way to a double championship win, earning the IMSA Prototype Challenge Team's and Driver's Championship with drivers Dakota Dickerson and Josh Sarchet. Parlaying the success of the 2021 Championship, MLT made its IMSA WeatherTech Championship debut at Mid-Ohio in May of 2022, joining the ranks of the best sportscar teams in the world.For inquiries on testing and race programs, email us at: ...

Sheri Herrmann

1972 Media

sheri@1972media

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram