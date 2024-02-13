(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) This marks the debut year of CUBE 3 Architecture as the "Exclusive Architectural Firm of the Trans Am Series, SVRA, and SpeedTour."

NORTH ANDOVER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / CUBE 3 Architecture is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli for the 2024 racing season, as CUBE 3 Architecture steps up as the title sponsor of the TA2 Series for the National and Western Championships. In this groundbreaking move, these classes will now be recognized as the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series. This marks the debut year of CUBE 3 Architecture as the "Exclusive Architectural Firm of the Trans Am Series, SVRA, and SpeedTour."

CUBE 3 Architecture Named Title Sponsor for Trans Am's TA2 Series in 2024

Founded by visionaries Nik Middleton and Brian O'Connor, CUBE 3 Architecture has earned national acclaim as a leading design firm with a rich portfolio of master planning, architectural, interiors and design projects spanning two decades. Headquartered in North Andover, Mass., with four additional offices strategically located in Boston, Miami, Princeton, and San Diego, CUBE 3 Architecture brings a wealth of creative expertise to the table.

Notably, over the past three years, CUBE 3 has actively sponsored emerging TA2 talents, including young drivers like Evan Slater and Australian TA2 champion Nathan Herne.

"As we celebrate our 21st year, we find ourselves perfectly poised to take on the role of the Trans Am TA2 Series title sponsor," commented Nik Middleton. "We eagerly anticipate the accelerated growth of our firm and the Trans Am Series, hand in hand."

"We are very pleased to welcome CUBE 3 as the new title sponsor of the TA2 Series," echoed Trans Am President John Clagett. "The TA2 class has seen monumental growth since its inception in 2011, with its intense competition attracting racers from around the globe. It has become both a destination series for world-class drivers and a proving ground for the future stars of motorsports, and we are elated that CUBE 3 Architecture wants to be a part of it."

The CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series season kicks off its exciting journey on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at the iconic Sebring International Raceway, with Bill Warner presiding as the Grand Marshal over the race on Saturday, February 24.

About CUBE 3 Architecture: Established in 2003, CUBE 3 has earned a nationwide reputation as an industry leader in design and innovation. The firm is renowned for its tailored solutions to a diverse array of architectural, interior design, and planning challenges. With expertise spanning across sectors such as residential, hospitality, student housing, commercial, and mixed-use projects, CUBE 3 consistently delivers visionary design. For more information, please visit

About the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli: The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is the longest-running professional road racing series in North America. The Trans Am Series was founded in 1966 for racing factory pony cars on iconic road courses. More than 55 years after the series' launch, Mustangs, Camaros and Challengers continue to be sold today, with Trans Am racing credited as playing a major role in their success and longevity. With five diverse and competitive classes of racecars and both National and Western Championships, Trans Am offers something for every fan and every competitor. The series will host 17 events nationwide in 2024. For more information, visit GoTransAm.

