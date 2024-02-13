UAE, Azerbaijan, And Brazil Agree To Work Jointly On Roadmap To Combat Global Warming

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The hosts of the
UN climate conferences in 2023-2025 - the UAE (COP 28), Azerbaijan
(COP 29), and Brazil (COP 30) - announced in Dubai the formation of
functional 'Trio' to help achieve the goals of the climate agenda,
Trend reports.
"Representatives of the parties met in Dubai to join forces to
implement joint actions to combat climate change. The parties will
work on a roadmap to achieve the goal of keeping the global
temperature rise within 1.5 degrees," the report noted.
COP28 Chairman Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber described the initiative as
important, saying that "we must do our best to achieve this
target."
"We will work together with our friends in Baku and Brazil to
ensure that the promises made at the end of 2023 in Dubai are
fulfilled. Jointly, we will ensure that the new agreements
concluded at the next Conference of the Parties will set us on the
path necessary to achieve our mission," he said.
A new collective quantified goal (NCQG) on climate finance for
developing countries is set to be agreed in Baku, where COP29 will
be held in 2024.
COP29 Chairman, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources
Mukhtar Babayev said at the meeting in Dubai that as host
Azerbaijan is committed to taking all possible steps to accelerate
efforts to keep the global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees
Celsius.
According to him, the key to this will be to set "climate
finance targets that reflect the scale and urgency of the climate
challenge".
The meetings in Dubai included a teleconference with the heads
of the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC, who agreed to
coordinate action ahead of COP29 in Baku.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN13022024000187011040ID1107846775
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.