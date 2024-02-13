U.S. Automobile Wholesaling Industry Report 2024: Rising Oil Prices To Support Increased Consumer Demand For Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automobile Wholesaling in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The industry creates an efficient marketplace for selling new and used automobiles, light trucks, SUVs, heavy trucks, motorcycles, trailers, buses and motor homes. Through 2023, wholesalers' performance was volatile and mixed. New car sales, a strong indicator of performance in the consumer market segment, were weak. At the same time, business sentiment was strong for some years, supporting larger vehicle wholesaling.

COVID-19 supply-side shocks in 2020 curtailed industry demand and purchases, leading industry revenue to decline at a CAGR of 4.1% to $677.1 billion through 2023. Similarly, industry profit, measured as earnings before interest and taxes, is expected to decline to 2.4%, as revenue declines less sharply at 1.4% in 2023 alone.

Companies in this industry wholesale a wide range of new and used vehicles, including automobiles, light trucks, motor homes, heavy-duty trucks, trailers and motorcycles. Automobile wholesalers do not sell motor vehicle parts or tires.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company Coverage



Ford Motor Co

Toyota Motor Corp

Stellantis N.V.

General Motors Company Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

