U.S. Automobile Wholesaling Industry Report 2024: Rising Oil Prices To Support Increased Consumer Demand For Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

The "Automobile Wholesaling in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The industry creates an efficient marketplace for selling new and used automobiles, light trucks, SUVs, heavy trucks, motorcycles, trailers, buses and motor homes. Through 2023, wholesalers' performance was volatile and mixed. New car sales, a strong indicator of performance in the consumer market segment, were weak. At the same time, business sentiment was strong for some years, supporting larger vehicle wholesaling.
COVID-19 supply-side shocks in 2020 curtailed industry demand and purchases, leading industry revenue to decline at a CAGR of 4.1% to $677.1 billion through 2023. Similarly, industry profit, measured as earnings before interest and taxes, is expected to decline to 2.4%, as revenue declines less sharply at 1.4% in 2023 alone.
Companies in this industry wholesale a wide range of new and used vehicles, including automobiles, light trucks, motor homes, heavy-duty trucks, trailers and motorcycles. Automobile wholesalers do not sell motor vehicle parts or tires.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Company Coverage
Ford Motor Co Toyota Motor Corp Stellantis N.V. General Motors Company Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
