Lynxspring Announces Distribution Expansion Of Its Jenesys Edge Controllers®

- Marc Petock, VP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Lynxspring LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lynxspring, Inc. ( ), a premier manufacturer, developer, and provider of open, software and hardware platforms for smarter buildings, smart equipment and device-to-enterprise integration and automation, and Cochrane Supply & Engineering, ( ), a leading, Smart Building Controls Distributor, announced today an agreement for Cochrane Supply to add Lynxspring's Niagara Framework ® based JENEsys Edge portfolio of IP programmable and application specific controllers and extension modules to their product and solutions offerings.The JENEsys Edge portfolio meets today's requirements to connect, manage and control closer to where the data is whether it be equipment, a single facility, or a multi-site environment. The versatility, functionality and broad footprint of these controllers using the industry's most widely deployed building operating platform makes them powerful, cost-effective, and an economical solution for any building and facility, plant, and equipment control such as air handling units, roof top units, boilers, fan coil units, heat pumps and IoT applications requiring smart, edge technology.“At Cochrane Supply we pride ourselves on ensuring our customers have access to the latest innovative building control solutions,” said Nicole Conklin, Director of Products & Marketing for Cochrane Supply.“Expanding the availability of Lynxspring's JENEsys Edge controllers comes at a perfect time as we continue expanding into our newest territories, Texas and Colorado,” said Conklin.“We are delighted to partner with Cochrane Supply & Engineering and to expand the availability of the JENEsys Edge portfolio to deliver cutting-edge building control and equipment solutions,” said Marc Petock, Vice President, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of Lynxspring.“In today's dynamic built environment, this relationship comes at a time when we see many opportunities calling for a proven and trusted platform such as Niagara and the power of IP,” said Petock.About Lynxspring, Inc.Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-enterprise solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions. The company's technologies, products and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, aggregation and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes. The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company's product portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers. Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings in the United States and internationally.More information about Lynxspring is available at: .Contact:Lynxspring, Inc.Marc PetockVice President, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer...About Cochrane Supply & EngineeringCochrane Supply & Engineering, headquartered in Madison Heights, MI, was founded in 1967 and has grown into a Leading Smart Building Controls Supplier. Recognized as one of the Nation's Top 50 HVACR Distributors by Distribution Trends Magazine, the company proudly serves Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Colorado, Texas, and Canada (Canada Controls). Cochrane Supply offers a huge inventory of products for comfort, safety, and security for commercial and industrial buildings, as well as providing world-class technical support, development and training for building automation systems and controls.Contact:Joe GuzmanMarketing Communications Manager...

