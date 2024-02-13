For The Ivy At Davenport, February Is A Month Of Giving Back And Remembrance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DAVENPORT, IOWA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Each Ivy Healthcare Group facility stands out in their own unique way, and the Ivy at Davenport is no exception. Hearing from faculty about the thoughtful and heartfelt ways in which they go above and beyond in caring for their residents is inspiring. Besides the outstanding medical care that residents get, the thoughtful recreational programing and services make residents feel like this is their second home”, says Ivy Healthcare Group President Ryan CoaneAnother aspect of the Ivy at Davenport that makes it stand out is,“Our success rate of patients that come to us for short term stays [that] are going home and thriving in the community”, says Dawn the Social Service and Admissions Director. She goes on to explain that,“I believe that every one of our staff members here treat our residents like family. I would say, because we're a smaller facility, that the way that we get to know our residents on a personal level makes us stand out.” Having faculty that care about their residents' success whether they are in long or short term care is especially important so that residents feel that they are growing and fulfilling their goals.With the above in mind, the Ivy at Davenport's staff and residents would like to extend an invitation to you and your team to come and see for yourself the meaningful events that they have lined up. The following information is an easy way to keep track of the events taking place in February. Please feel free to reach out with any questions or comments you may have.Ivy at Davenport Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Davenport, Iowa):Wednesday, February 14th - A Vendors for Valentine's Day event is being held in which residents will be making cards and gift baskets for EMS workers, other providers, and fellow residents - 2:00 pmThursday, February 15th - The Ivy will be hosting an inaugural Remembrance Ceremony and Memorial Day in which residents will be celebrating and commemorating the lives of center members who have recently passed away. This service will help family and friends know that their loved ones will not be forgotten - 2:00 pmAbout Ivy Healthcare Group:At Ivy Healthcare Group their core values are to care for their patients and residents with respect by communicating during every step of treatment, holding themselves accountable, and being solutions driven. The staff's goal is to empower their residents and give them the strength and independence to continue to live fulfilling lives. Their staff is committed to individual patient care and treating each member with dignity while going above and beyond by not just providing essential care, but by also creating events that bring joy to the communities they build.Visit- #

