Douceur De France Wins The 2023 Best Of Georgia Award For Culinary Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Douceur De France, the beloved French bakery and café nestled in the heart of Atlanta, is proud to announce its recent recognition with the prestigious 2023 Best of Georgia Award. This accolade is a testament to the establishment's unwavering commitment to providing the finest French-inspired cuisine in the state.



Atlanta, Georgia is renowned for its vibrant food scene, where culinary artisans are celebrated for their dedication to excellence. Among the multitude of dining options, Douceur De France has emerged as a standout, capturing the essence of French cuisine and community.



Founded by a team of passionate culinary artists, trained at the prestigious French Culinary Institute and with years of experience in some of New York's finest French restaurants, Douceur De France has called Atlanta home for nearly two decades. Their deep-rooted connection to the community sets them apart and has contributed to their recent recognition.



Douceur De France's culinary success is rooted in its unwavering commitment to flavor. With an emphasis on taste, each dish is meticulously crafted using traditional French techniques and a touch of innovative flair. From sandwiches to quiches, soups to pastries, the menu boasts classically French offerings, prepared with locally sourced and organic ingredients.



At the heart of their delectable creations is a dedication to quality ingredients. Douceur De France goes to great lengths to ensure that only the finest components find their way into their kitchen. Organic flours and sugars, Plugra butter, and non-GMO, local, and fair-trade ingredients serve as the foundation for their recipes.



What truly sets Douceur De France apart is not just the quality of their food, but the warmth of their community. Their commitment to Atlanta and the neighborhoods they serve is reflected in every dish they prepare. The 2023 Best of Georgia Award, earned through the votes of satisfied customers, underscores their dedication.



Douceur De France's recognition as the Best of Georgia is not just an award; it's a celebration of their dedication to culinary excellence, their love for the Atlanta community, and their unwavering commitment to serving the finest French-inspired cuisine. In a city known for its food culture, Douceur De France has truly earned its place among the best, and the future holds the promise of even greater culinary delights for their patrons.



Locations:



277 South Marietta Parkway SW

Marietta, GA 30064



1173 Alpharetta Street

Roswell, GA 30075

770-650-1173



