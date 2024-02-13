Bluesky Kicks-Off 25Th Anniversary Year By Lighting Up Ericsson-Powered 5G Network In American Samoa

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLANO, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluesky, a telecommunications and network service provider in the United States Territory of American Samoa, and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC )

announced the launch of Bluesky's new 5G non-standalone (NSA) network at an event coinciding with the mobile operator's 25th anniversary.

Board members, management, and staff of Bluesky, Ericsson management representatives, and Bluesky parent company Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited CEO, at Bluesky's new 5G NSA network launch event at the Rex Lee Auditorium in Utulei. American Samoan musician Jerome Grey also pictured as he provided a special performance at the launch event.

"Our primary focus has consistently been to deliver high-speed connectivity to our customers, and the introduction of our 5G network represents a significant stride toward the future of connectivity for the people of American Samoa," said Justin Tuiasosopo CEO at Bluesky. "Today's an exciting day as Bluesky has been undergoing significant developments with dedicated initiatives and programs aimed at establishing an entirely new mobile network with the goal of providing 5G services to the residents of American Samoa and throughout the island territory of American Samoa."

"We're proud to help Bluesky bring high-quality connectivity to the American Samoa community," said Eric Boudriau, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Regional Carriers and Utilities, Ericsson North America. "Bluesky charts a course towards a connected future where innovation thrives, communication knows no bounds, and the island stands at the forefront of technological progress. The future is now, and we're proud to help Bluesky lead the way."

The network boasts functional 5G capabilities. This technological leap promises enhanced connectivity and faster data transfer speeds, marking significant advancements in telecommunications.



Bluesky and Ericsson announced their partnership in 2022 and the modernization project included the Ericsson Radio System , Cloud Core, Cloud Unified Data Management , IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) solutions and a cloud execution environment to support 3G, 4G and 5G Non-standalone connections. The modernization is an important milestone, as Bluesky can now offer 5G capabilities resulting in enhanced mobile broadband and improved user experiences.

As part of Bluesky's 5G launch event activities, Ericsson showcased its cutting-edge technology through demonstrations . Attendees were able to witness a holographic video call, a 5G race car complete with a latency network simulator, and a futuristic 5G-enabled robotic quadruped. These demonstrations aim to illustrate the real-world applications and capabilities of the network.

A firsthand experience of the groundbreaking technology was made possible at the launch event at the Rex Lee Auditorium in Utulei. Bluesky provided the opportunity to the public to witness the 5G product demonstrations at Bluesky's retail store at Nu'uuli. This occasion allowed individuals to explore the innovative demonstrations, engage with experts in the field, and gain insights into the transformative potential of the newly launched network.

