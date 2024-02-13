Uzbekistan Airways Expands Flight Schedule From Russia's Airport

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 13. Uzbekistan
Airways launches additional flights from Pulkovo Airport in St.
Petersburg (Russia) to Fergana and Namangan (Uzbekistan), Trend reports.
The carrier will increase the number of flights to Fergana from
two to three per week starting February 17. In addition to the
flights already operating on Tuesdays and Fridays, additional
flights will be added on Saturdays. The flight from St. Petersburg
to Fergana on Saturdays is scheduled for 16:05, arrival time - at
23:10. The duration of the flight will be 5 hours and 5
minutes.
Regular flights to Namangan, which will be performed weekly on
Wednesdays, will start on February 21. According to the schedule,
departure from Pulkovo airport is scheduled for 14:55, arrival time
- at 21:55. Travel time will be 5 hours.
These times correspond to the local time of each airport.
In addition, there are also flights from St. Petersburg to
various cities in Uzbekistan, including Tashkent, Samarkand,
Bukhara, Urgench and Termez. More than 450,000 passengers were
served on flights between Pulkovo Airport and Uzbekistan
destinations in 2023.
Uzbekistan Airways is a top-3 foreign carrier at Pulkovo
Airport, providing more than 50 destinations in its route
network.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways, will start regular flights on the
Tashkent-Rome route.
According to Uzbekistan Airways, direct flights between Tashkent
and Rome will be operated by Airbus 321Neo airplanes once a week,
on Sundays. The first flight is scheduled for March 31 of this
year.
