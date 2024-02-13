Kuwait PM Congratulates Bahrain On 23Rd Charter Anniversary

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 13 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to Bahrain King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa on the 23rd anniversary of the National Action Charter. (end) aa

